Theater Arts

From the North Hills to the national tour of 'Cabaret'

Michael Elkin | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joan Marcus | For the Tribune-Review
Leigh Ann Larkin, a 1998 graduate of North Hills High School and former resident of Ross, plays Sally Bowles in Roundabout Theater Company’s national tour production of “Cabaret.'

At the age of 5, little Leigh Ann Larkin of Ross already felt the draw of Pittsburgh's rich variety of cultural attractions.

She took dance classes at Ross Elementary of the North Hills School District, was part of the local Good Vibrations performers, a member of the singing-dancing North Star Kids, and had lead roles in musicals while a student at North Hills High School.

All have helped set the stage for her national tour now as Sally Bowles, the lead of Roundabout Theater Company's “Cabaret.” Next pit stop: Philadelphia's Academy of Music, April 4 to 9. (“Cabaret” played Pittsburgh just before Larkin assumed the lead role.)

What really rang the bell for Larkin as a youngster was Pittsburgh Musical Theater. “I was in my junior year at North Hills High when I found about them.

“I got really wonderful professional training and encouragement there,” she says, citing Ken Gargaro, Pittsburgh Musical Theater's now-retired founder, as instrumental in getting her career on path. “He taught me how to be professional.”

He was not alone. “From Annie,” she says of Annie Snyder, director of North Star Kids, “I learned how to have stage presence.”

After spending a year at Point Park University, she transferred to and graduated from the University of Cincinnati — College Conservatory of Music in 2002.

“I heard it had the best musical theater program in the country, and that's what I wanted, the best school possible,” says Larkin.

The actress/singer went on to take lead roles in Broadway productions of “Gypsy” (Dainty June) — where she got to act alongside her idol, Patti Lupone — and “A Little Night Music” (Petra).

Which led to “Cabaret,” the gritty incandescent Kander and Ebb musical that offers a peek of the perverse lifestyles of the Weimar Republic demimonde, which helped set the stage for Nazism creeping over Germany.

“I saw ‘Cabaret' on Broadway when I was a teen,” recalls Larkin of the Tony Award-winning revival which starred Nathasha Richardson and Alan Cumming in 1998.

“I didn't quite get it then,” she concedes. “I couldn't quite grasp the message.”

Now she says the show, which debuted more than 50 years ago, “will never be dated. Its message just hits you in the gut.”

Being part of the hit, she had wear some revealing costumes on stage, all part the “naught girly Sally.” How has that set with her father, Ed Wielgus, school board president of North Hills? (Larkin is her stage name.)

“My father is so proud of me,” she says. “He gets the business I'm in.”

With all her success — including roles in “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and “Beauty and the Beast,” portraying Belle — she will know she's reached the pinnacle when she can wave the Terrible Towel at every home game of the Steelers. A diehard football fan and veritable patriot when it comes to cheering on the Black and Gold, Larkin once confessed that she will really consider herself a success when she can afford to buy season tickets and make special trips from wherever she might be on stage to watch them play.

How's she doing? “I'm on the waiting list for season tickets,” she says proudly with a chuckle. “And I figure by the time they get to me, I'll be able to afford them!”

Michael Elkin is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review and an award-winning arts writer and playwright as well as author of the novel, “I, 95.”

