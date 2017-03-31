Want your shot at 'Hamilton' when it hits the Pittsburgh stage?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced March 20 that renewing season ticket holders will have first access to buy tickets to see the smash hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” when it comes to Pittsburgh during the 2018-19 season. We posed a few follow-up questions to the Trust to help you prepare for when “Hamilton” performance dates and times are announced.

Question: What is meant by “will have first access to Hamilton?”

Answer: At this time, the only way to guarantee seats to “Hamilton,” which is scheduled to be part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2018-2019 season, is to subscribe to the 2017-18 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

Q: Is it guaranteed that a renewing 2017-18 PNC Broadway season ticket holder will be able to purchase tickets to “Hamilton?”

A: 2017-18 PNC Broadway subscribers are guaranteed the same number of seats that they have ordered in their 2017-18 subscription package to “Hamilton'” when it comes to Pittsburgh during the 2018-19 season.

Q: Will there be a limit on the number of tickets each season ticket holder may purchase to see “Hamilton?”

A: At this time it has not been determined if subscribers will be able to order additional tickets to “Hamilton.”

Q: When will the date of the “Hamilton” shows and the ticket prices likely be announced?

A: Spring 2018.

Q: How will people be notified that they can purchase “Hamilton” tickets?

A: The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will notify existing subscribers through direct mail and email. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust also will send announcement information to the media and send information directly to patrons through our email list and social media channels, which are free to join at trustarts.org.

Q: How much does it cost to renew a PNC Broadway season ticket?

A: Current season ticket packages range from $175 to $630 per subscription seat, which includes tickets to seven performances. Package prices vary from season to season based upon the shows included on the season. 2018-2019 season pricing will be published in spring 2018.

Q: What are the surcharges and fees that people should be aware of that would be applied to purchasing a season ticket series? To the “Hamilton” ticket?

A: There is a $10 handling fee when ordering season tickets to the 2017-18. Fees for 2018-19 season events have not yet been determined.

Q: Is there a deadline to purchase season tickets for the 2017-18 season?

A: Current season ticket holders have until May 15, 2017, to secure their seats for the 2017-18 season. Orders received after this renewal deadline will be offered best available seating on a first come-first served basis. Anyone can order season tickets now through the first event of the (2017-18) PNC Broadway season, which is “School of Rock” on Oct. 17, 2017, to be a full season ticket holder and become eligible for guaranteed seat renewal into the 2018-19 season that includes “Hamilton.” Season tickets are subject to availability.

Q: Why is “Hamilton” not included in the normal package of shows that comes with a season ticket?

A. “Hamilton” may be a part of the 2018-19 season ticket package or may be a Broadway special, which will be available as an optional added event. Details will be provided with the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season announcement in spring 2018.

Q: How can you guarantee your tickets are real?

A: Official ticket sources for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust events include: trustarts.org; our subscription phone line, 412-456-1390; our box office phone line, 412-456-4800; our group sales line, 412-471-6930, and the box office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave. (Downtown). Tickets purchased from other sources, including unauthorized resale websites, may not be legitimate. For more information about official ticket sources, visit: trustarts.org/be-safe