Theater Arts

'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a much-anticipated Easter tradition

Candy Williams | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kelly Tunney
Vince Tresco (Jesus)
Kelly Tunney
Vince Tresco (Jesus) and the Apostles
Kelly Tunney
Anthony Marino (Judas) and Vince Tresco (Jesus)

Stage Right Professional Theatre Company ushers in the Easter weekend by reprising the musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” at Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

The 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice has become a tradition for Stage Right — and an anticipated production for artistic director Tony Marino, who will perform the role of Judas and direct the show that closes the company's professional season.

Marino, who first performed as Judas in his 20s for Pittsburgh Musical Theatre and its former artistic director Ken Gargaro, says “Superstar” has deep personal meaning for him, from a spiritual and an artistic standpoint.

“It was the first show that when I heard the music on the original album, I became obsessed with it — and it moved me in such a way that it was one of the reasons I decided to do what I do with my life,” he says.

Vince Tresco of Plum is back for his fourth appearance as Jesus. The musical is loosely based on the biblical account of the last week of Jesus' life leading up to the crucifixion.

“Vinnie brings more heart and soul to the role than any Jesus I've seen,” says Marino.

Tresco, who has portrayed other biblical characters in other stage shows, says playing Jesus is by far the role closest to his heart.

“As I grow older, I find myself approaching the role with more reverence,” he says. “The most rewarding aspect of the show for me is after every production, someone is brought closer to Jesus.”

The fact that Stage Right is presenting the musical right before Easter makes it even more moving as a religious experience, he says.

“On Palm Sunday, the weekend before Easter, every Christian church reads Jesus' passion and it is fresh in their minds. As the story unfolds before them on stage, they can't help remembering that this isn't just a story of a man, but one of their Savior. While they may leave the show uneasy after Jesus' death, in just a few hours they return to those same churches to rejoice in his Resurrection,” Tresco says.

“Superstar” provides a beautiful message even for nonbelievers, Marino points out.

“If you eliminate all idea of religion, all belief systems, and you simply experience the story of this individual in his words and his actions, it can become a powerful moment, regardless of what you believe on Sundays,” he says.

The director says the overall look of the show is enhanced for this production with scenic design by Mark Kissner, which incorporates paintings of biblical scenes projected as a backdrop onstage.

Choreographer Renata Marino, who also plays “a Beyonce-inspired King Herod,” took the look one step further.

“We wanted to have the movement be more stylized in juxtaposition to the classic paintings, so we're using some masks and some very modern choreography,” she says.

Also in the cast are Quinn Patrick Shannon as Pilate, Courtney Harkins as Mary Magdalene, Jason Swauger as Simon, Josh List as Peter and John Noble as Caiaphas. Greg Kerestan, Hank Fodor and Adam Grosset also are featured. Christopher McAllister is musical director.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

