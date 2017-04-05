Community theaters join forces for unified audition

After years of operating separately, the various established community theaters in Westmoreland County have banded together to support each other and the arts.

The Westmoreland Association of Community Theatres describes itself as “a volunteer group to assist community theater networking, scheduling and training in Westmoreland County.” Karen Glass, a professor at Seton Hill University, who founded the organization not as a formal membership group but as a mutually beneficial organization.

“There are no officers at the time,” she says, acknowledging that she chairs meetings only as a formality. “It is more of a cooperative effort than a theater board in the traditional sense. We've had two meetings and flung a lot of ideas around, but these upcoming auditions are only the beginning. Not a lot of theaters have been able to participate in this round due to the short notice, but we hope that next time many more will be involved.”

The first unified audition will bring interested performers together for multiple shows at once, similar to the “cattle call” auditions for summer stock commonly held in New York City. In addition to favorites such as “Pippin” at the Theatre Factory and “Chicago,” co-produced by Split Stage and Kelly Simon Productions, this round of auditions also will seek talent for a newer, lesser-known show: Henry Krieger and Bill Russell's “Side Show.” Originally performed in the 1990s, the show was revised and streamlined on Broadway in 2014, at the same time that “American Horror Story: Freak Show” was telling another loose adaptation of the same true story on television.

“I'm very excited about doing this one,” Split Stage cofounder Nate Newell says. “It's not a show people see all that often, and we may well be the regional premiere of the revised Broadway version of this show. I may even audition for it myself; that's how passionate I feel about this piece.”

In addition to the unified audition, the association's Facebook page has become a digital bulletin board for local audition announcements, show times and behind-the-scenes jobs. Multiple positions are available at Apple Hill Playhouse, including stage managers, children's show directors, technical directors, set builders and lighting operators for the 2017 season.

Theaters or organizations seeking photography, headshots, cinematography or other production services can also solicit advice from association members, or even enlist the services of the professionals who advertise their services on the Facebook page.

Auditions will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 8 at the Theatre Factory, 235 Cavitt Ave., Trafford. Auditioners are asked to prepare two 32-bar cuts of contrasting musical theater songs for the audition, and should be prepared to dance a short combination which will be taught at the audition.

The association asks that interested parties email W.A.C.T.Auds@gmail.com to reserve an audition time, though walk-ins will be taken if time allows. Details are available on the Facebook page of the Westmoreland Association of Community Theatres.

Greg Kerestan is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.