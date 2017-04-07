Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Broadway darling 'Fun Home' makes stop in Pittsburgh

Sally Quinn | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Joan Marcus
Karen Eilbacher and Abby Corrigan in 'Fun Home'
Joan Marcus
The national touring company of 'Fun Home'
Joan Marcus
Beech Creek scene in 'Fun Home,' with scenic and costume designs by David Zinn.
Joan Marcus
Alessandra Baldachino and Robert Petkoff in 'Fun Home'
©2016 Joan Marcus
Robert Petkoff and Kate Shindle in 'Fun Home'
Joan Marcus
Kate Shindle in 'Fun Home'

Updated 2 hours ago

“Fun Home” was the darling of the 2015 Broadway season, winning five Tony Awards, including best musical, book and score. It made history as the first Tony winner to be written exclusively by women. It was listed on all the major Top 10 theater lists. And it was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Yet there were those in New York who were somewhat nervous about how the musical might play in middle America. It features the first lesbian protagonist in a Broadway musical. The tour makes a Pittsburgh stop April 11 to 16 at Heinz Hall.

The story is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling memoir, “Fun Home,” written in graphic form, about growing up in an unusual family, discovering secrets and unraveling mysteries about herself and her father. The title refers to the family funeral home, which she and her siblings referred to as the Fun Home. The musical features Alison in three stages of her life — as a child, as a college freshman and as an adult.

Lisa Kron wrote the lyrics and book, and Jeanine Tesori wrote the music. How did they manage to translate a graphic memoir to the stage?

“Carefully, I would say,” says Kate Shindle, who plays grownup Alison. “Lisa took Alison's experiences from the book and translated them through her own experiences onto the stage, and Jeanine did the same thing musically. They did an amazing job. And I can see how a ‘Fun Home' musical could have gone very wrong. But it didn't.”

Over the past six months of the tour, Shindle has found audiences welcoming and receptive.

“The critical reception has been terrific. The audience has been amazing,” she says. “It's exciting to me. I think there is an audience for good theater everywhere. There are people who are curious and want to be challenged everywhere. And there are progressive thinkers everywhere.”

Yes, Alison is a lesbian in a starring role, Shindle says, “but she's also just a person trying to figure out her relationship with her father.”

The story balances between dark comedy and heartache, joy and sadness, “the same way life does,” Shindle says. “The reason people have responded to this show is because it doesn't feel like a show. It feels like you are watching people live their lives.”

The 1998 Miss America, Shindle originated the role of Vivienne in “Legally Blonde” on Broadway. She recognizes similarities between the characters of Vivienne and Alison, despite the very different tone and content of their individual shows.

“I think that both Vivienne and Alison, as a person and as a character, are individuals of intellect and integrity,” she says. “And I like playing them both.”

Shindle is looking forward to returning to Pittsburgh. She sang in the Pittsburgh Holiday Pops series a few years ago, and performed in Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera's production of “Oliver.”

“I spent enough time in Pittsburgh to get to know it a little bit, and I can't wait,” she says. “When I mention to people the next few cities on the tour, I have heard more times than I can count, ‘Oh, I love Pittsburgh' and ‘Pittsburgh's so great!'

“So, Pittsburgh's reputation as a hub for the arts and a place people want to be is coast to coast right now.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.