Deer Lakes High School presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Deer Lakes“Little Shop of Horrors”

Deer Lakes director Jennifer Mann selected “Little Shop of Horrors” this season, in search of a musical with a good fit for her cast.

“It's a funny, albeit quirky show that will enable us to showcase our students singing, dancing and comedic skills,” she says.

The plot centers around the nerdy and meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. The plant has hidden talents, like singing, a big appetite for blood, and more sinister motives — like world domination.

“There will be a great deal of laughs, a few touching moments, amazing singing, and an all high school orchestra led by the incomparable Matthew Derby that will knock your socks off, and a demonic alien plant that will grow before your very eyes,” Mann says.

Senior Clemente Runas stars as Seymour. Audrey is played by Alexis Slavicek and Jacob Lavrich plays the Dentist. Kendall Brown and Megan Zaremski act as voice and puppeteers for the plant, Audrey II.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 20 to 22. Tickets are $10. Details: 724-265-5320 or showtix4u.com (keyword: Deer Lakes)