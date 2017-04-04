Cabaret series brings Broadway stars, including Lucie Arnaz, to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't make it to Broadway? Well, Broadway stars are coming to you in the intimate 250-seat Cabaret at Theater Square in Pittsburgh as part of the 2017-18 Trust Cabaret Series, now in its sixth season.

The upcoming season includes:

Cheyenne Jackson, Oct. 16: The Grammy-nominated actor, singer, and songwriter was most recently be seen in FX's “American Horror Story.” In 2014, he starred in “The Most Happy Fella” in New York City and in 2012, he starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler, Ari Graynor, and Alicia Silverstone in “The Performers.”

Lucie Arnaz, Nov. 13: The actress and singer has had a long, diverse career on Broadway (“Lost in Yonkers,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”), television (“Sons and Daughters” and “Here's Lucy,” with her mother Lucille Ball) and movies (“The Jazz Singer”)

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, Feb. 12, 2017: The Broadway couple will perform songs they introduced on Broadway in roles they originated in “Ragtime,” “Passion,” the revival of “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Full Monty,” “Curtains” and “The Visit.”

Carmen Cusack, March 12, 2017: She was just concluded her Tony-nominated starring role as Alice Murphy in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Broadway musical, “Bright Star.” It was her first Broadway role, but she has appeared in several shows in London's West End.

LaChanze, April 16, 2017: The Tony Award-winning actress has appeared in “The Color Purple,” “If/Then” and “Once on This Island.” She'll be presenting her new concert “Feeling Good,” which is about her life.

Because of demand, there will now be two shows by each performer at 7 and 9:30 p.m. This season, the series was sold out through subscriptions alone. Subscriptions to all five shows are $250 to $300 and go on sale at April 11. Single tickets will be $55 to $65 and go on sale April 18.

In addition to the five-show subscription series, Kelli O'Hara, the 2015 Tony Award winner for best leading actress in a musical, will perform as a season special on Sept. 25 at the August Wilson Center.

Details: 412-456-1390 or trustarts.org