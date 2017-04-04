Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Cabaret series brings Broadway stars, including Lucie Arnaz, to Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
Lucie Arnaz
Cheyenne Jackson

Updated 3 minutes ago

Can't make it to Broadway? Well, Broadway stars are coming to you in the intimate 250-seat Cabaret at Theater Square in Pittsburgh as part of the 2017-18 Trust Cabaret Series, now in its sixth season.

The upcoming season includes:

Cheyenne Jackson, Oct. 16: The Grammy-nominated actor, singer, and songwriter was most recently be seen in FX's “American Horror Story.” In 2014, he starred in “The Most Happy Fella” in New York City and in 2012, he starred on Broadway opposite Henry Winkler, Ari Graynor, and Alicia Silverstone in “The Performers.”

Lucie Arnaz, Nov. 13: The actress and singer has had a long, diverse career on Broadway (“Lost in Yonkers,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”), television (“Sons and Daughters” and “Here's Lucy,” with her mother Lucille Ball) and movies (“The Jazz Singer”)

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, Feb. 12, 2017: The Broadway couple will perform songs they introduced on Broadway in roles they originated in “Ragtime,” “Passion,” the revival of “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Full Monty,” “Curtains” and “The Visit.”

Carmen Cusack, March 12, 2017: She was just concluded her Tony-nominated starring role as Alice Murphy in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Broadway musical, “Bright Star.” It was her first Broadway role, but she has appeared in several shows in London's West End.

LaChanze, April 16, 2017: The Tony Award-winning actress has appeared in “The Color Purple,” “If/Then” and “Once on This Island.” She'll be presenting her new concert “Feeling Good,” which is about her life.

Because of demand, there will now be two shows by each performer at 7 and 9:30 p.m. This season, the series was sold out through subscriptions alone. Subscriptions to all five shows are $250 to $300 and go on sale at April 11. Single tickets will be $55 to $65 and go on sale April 18.

In addition to the five-show subscription series, Kelli O'Hara, the 2015 Tony Award winner for best leading actress in a musical, will perform as a season special on Sept. 25 at the August Wilson Center.

Details: 412-456-1390 or trustarts.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.