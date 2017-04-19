Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Rob Paulsen is the man behind all of those cartoon voices

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Rob Paulsen

Updated 1 hour ago

You may not know Rob Paulsen's name, but chances are, your kids have heard his voice. He's Raphael and Donatello in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and Carl Wheezer, Jimmy's pal in “The Adventures Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.”

At the Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead this week, you and your kids can see Paulsen perform live in the voice of one of this best-known characters: Yakko from the '90s series “Animaniacs,” in the “Animaniacs Live!” show. Paulsen of Los Angeles has been seeing many double generations of fans at his show, which is coming to town on April 20.

“I've reached a point in my career where folks who were 10 years old – now they are grownups, and they have children of their own,” Paulsen says. “These folks had grown up, and now their children are listening to what I've done.”

The “Animaniacs” series — a variety show known for wit, slapstick and pop-culture references — debuted in 1993 on Fox Kids, and ran for 99 episodes. The show centered on the zany, off-the-wall adventures of brothers Yakko and Wakko and their sister Dot.

Paulsen got licensing from Warner Bros. to make the live show and take it around the country. Scenes from the cartoon play on a screen, while Paulsen mostly sings in Yakko's voice. His stage partner — Randy Rogel, who wrote the live show's music — will play the piano. The live show is informal and tailored to each venue, Paulsen says, and the audience “just absolutely eats it up.”

“It is by design a relatively impromptu show; it is by design pretty easy going,” he says. “It's just a really lovely evening.

“We'll be able to meet people, sign autographs and have a blast,” Paulsen says. “The love for especially the music of the show is deep. We just tap into that and just go and have a hell of a good time. … It's just a really joyful experience.”

“I start singing and having a ball, and everybody starts to smile,” Paulsen says. “The only people who love it more than the audience are Randy and me.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.