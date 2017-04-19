Rob Paulsen is the man behind all of those cartoon voices

You may not know Rob Paulsen's name, but chances are, your kids have heard his voice. He's Raphael and Donatello in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and Carl Wheezer, Jimmy's pal in “The Adventures Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.”

At the Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead this week, you and your kids can see Paulsen perform live in the voice of one of this best-known characters: Yakko from the '90s series “Animaniacs,” in the “Animaniacs Live!” show. Paulsen of Los Angeles has been seeing many double generations of fans at his show, which is coming to town on April 20.

“I've reached a point in my career where folks who were 10 years old – now they are grownups, and they have children of their own,” Paulsen says. “These folks had grown up, and now their children are listening to what I've done.”

The “Animaniacs” series — a variety show known for wit, slapstick and pop-culture references — debuted in 1993 on Fox Kids, and ran for 99 episodes. The show centered on the zany, off-the-wall adventures of brothers Yakko and Wakko and their sister Dot.

Paulsen got licensing from Warner Bros. to make the live show and take it around the country. Scenes from the cartoon play on a screen, while Paulsen mostly sings in Yakko's voice. His stage partner — Randy Rogel, who wrote the live show's music — will play the piano. The live show is informal and tailored to each venue, Paulsen says, and the audience “just absolutely eats it up.”

“It is by design a relatively impromptu show; it is by design pretty easy going,” he says. “It's just a really lovely evening.

“We'll be able to meet people, sign autographs and have a blast,” Paulsen says. “The love for especially the music of the show is deep. We just tap into that and just go and have a hell of a good time. … It's just a really joyful experience.”

“I start singing and having a ball, and everybody starts to smile,” Paulsen says. “The only people who love it more than the audience are Randy and me.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.