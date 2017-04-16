Cast Party attracts the latest, greatest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the past 15 years, Jim Caruso has been hosting his Monday night Cast Party in New York City.

It started as a lark. He was working at a New York nightclub, doing a P.R. job and decided to liven things up one night and throw a party. It was a Monday night, when Broadway theaters are generally dark.

“They had a piano and all my friends came, and they stayed until 4 in the morning,” Caruso says, laughing. “Everybody singing and everybody taking a turn entertaining each other. The friends happened to be Christine Ebersole and Liza Minelli. Billy Stritch was at the piano. And it was just one of those great nights.”

The next day the owner called and asked if he would do it every week. Caruso turned him down.

“My friends aren't going to want to come every Monday. He said, ‘Let's try it.' And, you know, 15 years later, it's still going strong.”

Caruso decided to take what he calls an “extreme open mic” on the road. A native of Wexford and a Sewickley Academy graduate, he is excited to return to Pittsburgh with his show on April 19.

He will be accompanied by his best friend “of a thousand years,” pianist Billy Stritch, who is Tony Bennett's music director, among other roles.

Their New York City-based Cast Party has drawn an amazing lineup: Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Natalie Cole, Carol Channing, Hugh Jackman, Dame Edna and Jon Bon Jovi, to name a few.

While the Pittsburgh Cast Party is not likely to attract such name-dropping personalities, that's OK, he says.

“We've learned there's incredible talent everywhere,” Caruso says. “Not everybody wants to live in New York City or Los Angeles. And we just meet extraordinary singers and tap dancers and magicians and all kinds of entertainers. I feel like it's the Ed Sullivan show sometimes. We'll have a magician and a ventriloquist and a hula dancer.”

It's as much fun to be in the audience as it is to participate, he says.

“It is truly an open mic night,” Caruso says. “It's a really upbeat positive experience for everyone. And the newcomers are given the same amount of respect. The audience cheers for them just as much as the tried and true professionals.”

Caruso will be at the door with a clipboard to take names, you can sign up online at www.trustarts.org/Caruso, or email Caruso directly at caruso212@aol.com.

“There is only one rule and that's bring sheet music for an upbeat song. We don't like ballads. An evening of ballads is a long night,” he says, laughing. “It's a party. We want to keep a party atmosphere and great energy.”

While Caruso can't exactly promise who will show up, he does offer some hints.

“A friend of mine who was Tony nominated for a Broadway show is in town doing master classes. He is coming in. Some of the real stars of this graduating class of Carnegie Mellon are coming in. One of your all-time jazzers is coming in.

“So, it's going to be a spectacular night. It's going to be really good.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.