Theater Arts

High school musicals showcase blossoms into 2 nights

Candy Williams | Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Submitted
Greater Latrobe High School's 'Titanic' with Reed Demagone, Tate McElhaney and Joel Basenback
Submitted
Kiski Area’s “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” with Ndunge Mulwa as Jetsam, Erin Weaver as Ursula and Julie Shannon as Flotsam
Craig Ferry
Greensburg Salem's 'Grease' starred Nicole Fandel as Sandy and Tristan Elma as Danny.
Submitted
Greensburg Central Catholic presented Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' with (from left) Reagan DeFazio, Jennifer Hantz, Ashley Ustazewski, Maria Beer and Dalton Bogac.
Submitted
Franklin Regional’s “Beauty and the Beast” with (from left) Alex Caldwell, Savannah Simmeon, Madison Myers (in box), Gaby Lee (back), Miranda Conrad and Cameron Swartz.
Submitted
Yough's 'Seussical the Musical' with Kyla Denitti, Kaylee Goblesky, Nolan Franks and Zack Ryckman.

Updated 9 minutes ago

“John Noble's Westmoreland Night of the Stars” is now “Two Nights of the Stars.”

The 21st annual showcase of Westmoreland County high school musical theater productions — an event so popular that it sells out weeks before the Palace Theatre show each year — has moved to a two-night format for the first time, with half of the participating schools featured each night.

Noble, a Greensburg attorney and veteran actor who founded the annual show two decades ago, couldn't be happier.

“This is the biggest change in format in our history, not having all of the schools under the Palace roof in one night,” he says. “We'll see if kids, families and the public will attend both nights and go see the other schools. I'm hopeful we get big houses for both nights and raise more money for the schools.”

Some 750 students representing 15 schools and home-schoolers will re-create scenes from their musicals in two separate performances May 3 and 4 to benefit musical theater programs in Westmoreland County school districts and the county's home-schooled students.

Noble, a dedicated supporter of students with talent and a love for the stage, says he has been watching a “surge of interest” in performing arts by young people in recent years fast-tracked by technology and more exposure to theater, movies and television.

“Along with a steady diet of ‘American Idol' and ‘The Voice,' today's high school kids grew up with Disney's 2006 blockbuster movie ‘High School Musical,' which made it more than acceptable to sing and dance together whether you were an athlete, scholar or band geek,” he says.

This generation has Broadway Karaoke Apps on smart phones and can Google any musical anytime, anywhere and sing along.

In Westmoreland County, high schools have had a banner year with their musicals, according to Noble, who makes it a point to attend a performance of each school's show.

“The productions have been incredible with many a sold-out audience,” he says. “Franklin Regional sold out ‘Beauty and the Beast,' Greensburg Salem sold out ‘Grease,' Derry sold out ‘Shrek,' and Kiski sold out completely all shows before opening night — unprecedented! And more kids participated in the smaller schools, such as Ligonier Valley with 55 kids involved in ‘South Pacific.' ”

“Burrell and Valley had big crowds for ‘Little Shop of Horrors' and ‘Anything Goes' and Penn Trafford presented an incredible ‘Legally Blonde.' Hempfield had a huge ‘Fiddler' with two casts.”

Besides the Broadway hits, new shows debuted, including Greater Latrobe's “Titanic” and “Rock of Ages” in Monessen, the first school in the state to produce the musical, according to Noble. Jeannette's “Sister Act” also was a first for the county.

High school musical directors applaud the success of “Night of the Stars.”

Joette Salandro, director of Greensburg Central Catholic's production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella,” says through the dedication of Noble and support from business and individual sponsors, thousands of students have participated onstage and behind the scenes.

“Night of the Stars” is a wonderful, non-competitive celebration of musical theater,” she says.

Robert Capanna, musical director for Kiski Area's “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” says the importance of “Night of the Stars” to the Westmoreland County musical theater world can't be overstated.

“It is a chance for any school in the area to showcase the immense talent and hard work of their students and it elevates the performing arts to a higher status in the community,” he says. “The feeling of being on a true old-world stage like the Palace when the curtain goes up is a truly special moment.”

Daniel Krack, director of Greater Latrobe's “Titanic,” says students love watching and cheering on their peers from other schools at “Night of the Stars,” and it also exposes the students to musicals that they may never have known about.

Tracey Kelly, director of “Seussical the Musical” at Yough, adds that “many of the students have friends in other districts and they don't get to see their shows. This night gives them a chance to see those shows.”

“After the last show of the musical run, there are always tears that it is over after months of hard work and dedication,” says Sue Glowa, director of Greensburg Salem's production of “Grease.”

“‘Night of the Stars' is the final opportunity for the cast to perform together in front of other schools, friends and family at the Palace Theatre.”

Mark Wolfgang, director of Franklin Regional's “Beauty and the Beast,” says “it is an evening where we all can celebrate the talent of Westmoreland County and the importance of arts in our schools.”

The May 3 performance will feature students from Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Kiski, Greater Latrobe, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Valley and Yough school districts. On May 4, Burrell, Derry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley and Penn Trafford school districts and Arts for Homeschoolers students will be featured.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

