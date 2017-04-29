CMU grad Cott making headlines in 'Bandstand'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Corey Cott got his first role on Broadway, as the lead in “Newsies,” just seven weeks after graduating in 2012 from Carnegie Mellon University.

These days, Cott's making headlines in “Bandstand: The New American Musical,” as the conflicted cohort of a ragtag band of world-weary World War II vets who form an unusual singing group to compete in an NBC national radio band competition.

The 1945-era musical, with a score by Richard Oberacker, who co-wrote the book and lyrics with Rob Taylor, and directed/choreographed by Andy (“Hamilton”) Blankenbuehler, opened April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York.

Disillusioned and damaged, Cott's Donny Novitski has come home from the trenches a Yankee Doodle Not-So-Dandy. The singer/songwriter is trying to regain the footloose feeling he had before the war, but his nascent music career has gone flat.

Time to put on a show? Novitski and his comrades do it in a spirit that would put a smile on the faces of Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. But this boy band — abetted by girl singer Julia Trojan, a war widow — is not all canteen capers. Their at times snarly and sinister approach to the contest hurts their ambitions.

At the top of his game, the 27-year-old Cott, who also starred in Broadway's “Gigi,” had to be grounded, he concedes, before he could soar. That firm foundation was laid at CMU. The Oakland school has “the best acting program in the world,” he says.

He voices a special tribute to the university's Gary Kline, whose instruction in “Acting a Song” infuses the character Cott plays now on stage.

”Everything he talked about was about letting your heart (go unrestrained), how everything must come from the soul,” Cott says. “There was no b.s. in his class. He broke down what you should do in ‘acting a song.' It was all about letting my guard down, and telling the truth.”

Cott says he had some difficulty letting it all out at first, even breaking down a bit when trying to break through his character in Kline's class. Cott credits much of his success to the CMU strategy.

Not that he is doubt-free when on stage. “I struggle with confidence all the time. What artist doesn't?”

“Bandstand” has an unusual post-modern swing to it, the original jazzy score incorporating a contemporary feel.

“Our show is about many things,” he says. “About how people can use their talents to survive grief, how music can serve as a healing.

“The best compliment I got is when a vet who had seen the show told me how much he enjoyed it,” says Cott, who spent his first three years on military bases while his father flew for the Air Force.

As for the future, there are other roles vying for Cott's attention; his current credits include appearances on TV's “The Good Fight” and “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

Besides opening a new show this month, he and his wife, Meghan Woollard, who he proposed to their senior year at CMU from the stage of the school's Purnell Center for the Arts, are expecting their first child.

“I am looking forward to being humbled,” says the actor with a laugh about impending fatherhood. “I am so excited about our son; it's as if he's saying to us, ‘Let's get back to reality; focus on me!' ”

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer, and an arts writer, playwright and author of the novel, “I, 95.”