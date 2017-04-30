Greensburg Civic Theatre closes season with thriller

Theatergoers love a good mystery — even if it's a “how will she?” instead of a “who-dunnit?”

Director Andy Kirtland says the audience is actually ahead of the game in Greensburg Civic Theatre's production of Frederick Knott's classic thriller “Wait Until Dark,” which closes the theater group's 65th season May 5 to 7 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center.

Kirtland of Pittsburgh says the fun for those watching the drama is in wondering how Susy Hendrix, who is blind, will escape from her dilemma and when she will figure out what's going on.

“In her character, we have someone to root for because the deck is stacked against her in so many ways — and yet we never feel sorry for her,” Kirtland says. “There are so many near misses and close guesses, and most of the time Susy is unaware of them and what danger she is actually in.”

Hendrix, the wife of Sam Hendrix (Craig Soich of Murrysville), is played by Katie Trupiano of Pittsburgh, who welcomes the challenge of portraying a visually impaired character in a female role that is not the typical ingenue or comedian.

“There aren't a lot of women's roles where the woman saves herself,” she says. “When it comes to playing a woman who is blind, I have to focus on all my other senses and attempt to ignore what information is coming in through my eyes. Things we take for granted, like knowing where an obstacle is on the ground and knowing to move around it, are things I try to be hyper aware of as the actor because Susy doesn't have those privileges anymore.”

Fortunately, Susy is smart and able to outfox a band of thugs in her Greenwich Village apartment when they break in to steal a mysterious doll. She devises a cat-and-mouse game with the help of a young neighbor that unfolds in the dark of night.

“There aren't many plays out there that I would categorize as a ‘thriller,' but this is definitely one of them,” Trupiano says. “You'll be on the edge of your seats, as long as we do our jobs well. This play also breaks some theater conventions which is really exciting, both to participate in onstage and to see from the audience.”

Arjun Kumar of Shadyside portrays Roat, a sinister con man who along with two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, (Andy Hayes of Greensburg and Kaleb Yandrick of Latrobe, respectively), tries to convince Susy that her husband has been implicated by police in a murder, and the doll is evidence.

“Roat is a psychopath,” Kumar says. “He's a criminal mastermind who enjoys conning, manipulating and controlling others. He has no conscience and will do anything he needs to get what he wants. In his mind, anything or anyone, other than himself, is expendable.”

Kumar says it's fun to play a villain, especially someone like his character, who has a completely different personality from his own.

“With Roat, I have the opportunity to act in a very extreme manner,” the actor says. “That's part of the fun of playing a character like Roat; however, the biggest challenge is finding the balance where I can portray Roat's extreme violent, psychopathic behavior, but at the same time, not go overboard and ultimately ruin the character.”

The cast of “Wait Until Dark” also features Ciara Giran of North Huntingdon. Charlene Jacka of Pittsburgh is stage manager with Katya Shaffer of Jeannette, production manager.

Kirtland is the co-founding managing director of New Renaissance Theatre Company, where he directed “The Tragedie of Romeo and Juliet” last year, and this summer will direct “The Tragedie of Macbeth” as part of the company's “Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.