Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Point Park University's Playhouse Jr. breaths life into 'Nate' and 'Pinkalicious'

Sally Quinn | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
J.Altdorfer Photography
Ian Kelso (from left), Kayla Muldoon, Elise Dorsey in 'Pinkalicious The Musical’
J.Altdorfer Photography
Claire Stoller (from left), Wesley Ehle, and Lisa Naso in 'Nate the Great'

Updated 58 minutes ago

Two popular but very different children's books series offer two very different theater adaptations.

One is a kid-focused detective story. The other is a musical about a girl in love with all things pink. Both are entertaining, full of laughs and priced right to be able to afford to see both over the next three weeks. And with a run time of about 45 to 60 minutes each, the squirm factor is minimal.

“The Adventures of Nate the Great” and “Pinkalicious The Musical” are produced by Point Park University's Playhouse Jr. They run on weekends from May 6 to 21 at Pittsburgh Playhouse in Oakland.

Point Park theater students play the characters, channeling their inner children.

“Going into the process as a director, I was a little bit nervous about having these college-age students playing small children,” says Kelly Trumbull, director of “Nate the Great.” “But it's brought them a great sense of playfulness with the production. They've just sort of reconfigured their brains to work like they did when they were kids.”

Kids in the audience might get an extra buzz out of the silliness of grownups playing children. Two of them even play dogs — Sludge and Fang — in “Nate.”

Nate is an 8-year-old boy detective, upon whom neighborhood kids rely to logically solve a variety of mysteries.

“The cases are funny,” Trumbull says. “There is a Smartest Pet Contest prize he is looking for, a lost picture of a dog, a cat — which is actually a cat puppet. All the cases are comedic, but it is definitely a mystery for elementary school children.”

The theme and tone of “Pinkalicious” is completely “confectious,” says director April Daras.

“ ‘Pinkalicious' is a really fun, joyful musical about a little girl who loves the color pink,” she says. Her mom makes pink cupcakes and the little girl eats way too many. When she wakes up the next morning, she is pink from head to toe.

“Her name really is Pinkalicious, so she was sort of set up by her parents,” Daras says with a laugh. “She loves being pink, but she discovers there is some danger in excess. So that's one of the lessons of the play.”

“The music is super catchy,” Daras says. “It makes you want to move. It sticks in your brain. I wake up every morning and I have one of those songs in my head.”

Whichever play you choose to see, head to the website and click on the study guide. Each play has a word search, theater etiquette tips and coloring activities you can print out.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.