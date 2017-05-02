Tony nominates include CMU grads and August Wilson revival

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” a sung-through musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy's “War and Peace,” earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, including one for Carnegie Mellon University grad Denée Benton for lead actress

Josh Groban , who spent a year at CMU with the likes of Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”), Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Book of Mormon”) and Rory O'Malley (“Hamilton”), also was nominated for portraying — in a fat suit — an unhappy husband in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.” The musical will compete for the best new musical Tony with “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Groundhog Day.”

The best play nominees are “Sweat,” “Oslo,” “Indecent” and “A Doll's House, Part 2.” The category sees a former teacher — Paula Vogel, who wrote “Indecent” — face-off against her former student, Lynn Nottage, who this year won her second Pulitzer Prize for the drama “Sweat.” Both women are making their Broadway debuts this season.

The best play revivals are “August Wilson's Jitney,” part of the 10-play Century Cycle by the Pittsburgh native, along with “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes,” “Present Laughter” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Pittsburgh native and CMU grad Christian Borle , who already has two Tonys to his name for featured actor roles in “Something Rotten!” and “Peter and the Starcatcher,” is nominated this year for lead actor in the revival of “Falsettos.” This is Borle's fifth Tony nomination.

Andy Karl earned his third Tony nominations as the star of the musical “Groundhog Day,” based on the much-loved 1993 movie about a jaded weatherman forced to live the same day over in Punxsatawney. Karl earned Broadway respect for struggling through opening night with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“I think what I've always grown up knowing in the theater — and it's one of the biggest sayings — is that ‘the show must go on,'” said Karl, who attended the Met Gala on Monday night and said he'll soon be able to handle the demands of his show for all eight performances a week. “We all get up and we go for it.”

The Bette Midler-led revival of “Hello, Dolly!” was the second-highest nominated show this season with 10 nods. The quirky coming-of-age musical “Dear Evan Hansen” earned nine.

Ben Platt, a star of the “Pitch Perfect” films who recently made the list of Time magazine's most influential people in the world, got a nod as the star of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a show that centers on a profoundly lonely 17-year-old who fabricates a prior friendship with a classmate who has just committed suicide.

This year, there are 24 competitive Tony categories. Winners will be determined by some 850 industry insiders. Kevin Spacey will host the awards show June 11 from Radio City Music Hall.

Denee Benton, who graduated from CMU two years ago, will compete with Midler, “War Paint” stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, and Eva Noblezada of “Miss Saigon.”

In a quirk, Midler actually earned her first Tony nomination but has already won one of the trophies — the 1974 Special Tony Award for “for adding luster to the Broadway season” during a concert stand the year before at the Palace Theatre.

“Come From Away” earned seven nominations, including best book, original score, lighting and direction. The musical is set in the small Newfoundland town of Gander, which opened its arms and homes to some 7,000 airline passengers diverted there when the U.S. government shut down its airspace on 9/11.

Jenn Colella, who plays an airline pilot in the show, got a nomination for best featured actress in a musical, but missed the announcement because she thought it was 30 minutes later. “I figured by the sheer number of texts coming in that something good must have happened for me,” she said.