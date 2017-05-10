Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Bill Engvall finds success with 'clean and relatable humor'

Candy Williams | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Comedian Bill Engvall

Comedian Bill Engvall doesn't do jokes about political figures in his standup routines, figuring that “no matter how good a job you do, you're going to alienate half your audience.”

Besides, the current national climate is far from favorable for political humor.

“Especially these days, people get violently mad at you if you make fun of a politician,” he says.

He also doesn't care much for vulgar or offensive adults-only comedy, preferring to stay within the boundaries of his niche, which he describes as “clean and relatable humor.”

It's not that he doesn't have some mature themes among his inventory of time-tested comedy material.

“I'm no prude; I have jokes that could curl your hair,” says Engvall, who will bring his brand of family-friendly comedy to the Palace Theatre for two performances of his “Just Sell Him for Parts” tour on May 13.

But when he gives advice to young comedians, he says, “I tell them that they can talk about anything they like — just do it in a clean way.”

Engvall, who hails originally from Galveston, Texas, and now lives in Southern California, has built his successful career on just being himself. His funniest stories are about his everyday life with his wife of 35 years, Gail, their two grown children, Emily and Travis, and observations of the world around him.

His self-produced “Just Sell Him for Parts” comedy special is available for download on several platforms. The title originated from one of his standup jokes that pokes fun at himself, as he nears his 60th birthday on July 27.

“I told my wife I'm afraid to go back to the doctor because I'm afraid they're going to look at you and say: ‘Ma'am, just sell him for parts,' ” Engvall says. “It's like that old car that, as soon as you fix one thing, something else goes out on it.”

His latest outlet for his humor is his podcast, “My Two Cents,” on his website (billengvall.com), featuring more than three dozen episodes in which he chats with celebrity guests and answers such thought-provoking questions as “Can you be a liberal and a redneck?” and “Can you get in shape if you love eating?”

His television appearances have ranged from “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” and his own sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show,” to “Designing Women,” “Delta” and “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013, when he and his professional dance partner Emma Slater were among the top four finalists.

He also has had some acting roles, including the movies “The Neighbor” and “Wish for Christmas,” has written three books and recorded more than a dozen comedy albums and DVDs.

His career took off after he joined up with three other funny guys — Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White — for their Blue Collar Comedy Tours from 2000-2006. The hit tours spawned three films, an album and DVDs.

Engvall also starred in several solo specials on Comedy Central, including “Aged and Confused,” “Live,” “15° Off Cool” and “Here's Your Sign,” his debut comedy album in 1996 that he says marked when he “started to take comedy more seriously.”

After more than two decades in show business, he hasn't eased up on what he expects from himself when he does a live performance.

“I feel like it's my job every night to give them the best show I can,” he says.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

