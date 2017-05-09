Point Park grad relishes role as mayor in 'Paw Patrol Live!' show

When: 6 p.m. May 11-13, 2 p.m. May 12, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 13-14

Young and young-at-heart fans of the hit animated preschool series “PAW Patrol” on Nickelodeon will have a chance to meet the pups in person in their first live tour.

“PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue” will be on the Benedum Center stage for eight performances May 11 to 14. The interactive musical adventure finds PAW Patrol characters Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest called into action when Mayor Goodway can't be found during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

Matt Lamb, who grew up in Glassport and recently moved back to Pittsburgh with his wife, Robyne, and their new dog, Krypto, plays the role of Mayor Humdinger in “PAW Patrol Live,” his first national tour.

Lamb, who has been on the road with the tour since October, says he's glad to be back in the 'Burgh. Besides missing his own pup, he looks forward to reconnecting with friends and relatives, some of whom are coming to see the show.

“I have relatives all over Pittsburgh,” he says, “including McKeesport, Port Vue and West Mifflin. My mother already saw the show in Washington, D.C., but she'll be there.”

Lamb majored in musical theater at Point Park University and has 20 years of experience as an actor and singer, including roles for Pittsburgh Playhouse Jr. and Pittsburgh CLO's Gallery of Heroes program that takes musicals to area schools to teach students about historical figures. He performed in “Arriba, Arriba,” “Steel” and “Young Washington” with the traveling company.

He is a former member of Larry Cervi's East End Kids, a teen song and dance ensemble based in Monroeville.

His “Race to the Rescue” character, Mayor Humdinger, is described as “the not-so-nice mayor of the neighboring town of Foggy Bottom who is highly competitive and usually pretty cranky. He has a group of six kittens, the Kit-tastrophe Crew, who help him in all his sneaky schemes, but their hijinks always end in a rescue from the PAW Patrol.”

Lamb is having fun with his villain role, despite the fact that, “when I walk out on stage, I get booed. The kids are very passionate — it's all ‘Yay Dogs, Boo Mayor Humdinger.' ”

The show's message to children is that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” It shares lessons about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each demonstrate their unique skills and teamwork.

Performances engage audiences through the use of Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the “PAW Patrol” characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

“Using Bunraku, puppetry elements are built into costumes worn by real actors to create a wonderful combination of life-size pups and to make a stronger connection with the audience,” says Jim Waters, producer, VStar Entertainment Group, co-presenter of the stage show with Nickelodeon. “The ‘PAW Patrol' cast sings and dances, which brings a fun, realistic parallel between the animated series and the live show.”

Visual elements on a video wall will display locations from the TV series, including Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain. Through the use of interactive video, audience members can participate to help solve clues with the pups and more.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.