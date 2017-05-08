Finleyville native Green finds sweet success on Broadway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The sweet smell of success? It is Alan H. Green's to breathe in and savor these days.

“I am the chocolate in the ‘Chocolate Factory.' ” jokes the black actor and Pittsburgh native.

Green adds a comically sinister splash of color and sparkle to “Ronald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Broadway, as Mr. Beauregarde, the blinged-out, side-splitting dad of Violet Beauregarde. The bubblegum-blowing Queen of Pop joins Charlie and three other children on a personally escorted tour of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

The musical, based on the popular 2005 movie of the Dahl classic, stars Pittsburgh's Christian Borle as Willy Wonka and is selling out on a regular basis at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.

Green, who also performed in Broadway's “School of Rock,” spends time in the musical rocking out to old Temptations numbers. “My friends who have seen it are shocked at my dancing ability,” he laughs.

The Finleyville native and his family moved from suburban Pittsburgh to Baytown, Texas, when Green was still a youngster. He found his muse in music, performing at church gatherings and weddings along with his sister. But by the time he got to college — coming off All-American high school football honors — there was no clear-cut direction while attending Rice University in Houston.

Taking pre-law briefly, he also courted the gridiron as a football scholarship student. But ultimately he found his voice, switched directions and earned his bachelor's degree in vocal performance.

Did the legal profession lose a topnotch lawyer to musical theater? “Oh, I've been lawyering all the time, pleading my case (as an actor) my whole adult life,” he chuckles.

As for football — he's glad he took a pass. “Sometimes I look back at football and it seems like a different life.”

“It's become super clear that this,” he says of theater, “is what I'm supposed to be doing. I'm so happy in life because of it.”

Green was a frequent presence in both Finleyville and Library, his mother's hometown, through the '90s, visiting family still residing in the Pittsburgh region. But it was a trip back to Pittsburgh in 2003 that left a lasting impression.

“I was offered a part by the CLO to do ‘Miss Saigon,' and it was a wonderful opportunity to go back home and have all my relatives see me in the show,” Green recalls.

The musical was to open in June, but two months before, his father, Homer, passed away. The feelings spilled out when crafting the character of John for the CLO production of the award-winning musical.

It was his character's job as a relief organization worker to put American servicemen who had returned home to the U.S. from Vietnam in touch with children they had sired while serving during the war. “And I was to perform the role during the first Father's Day I spent without my father,” recalls the actor of the emotional toll it took on him.

“Singing on stage (at the Benedum Center) was an out-of-body experience,” he says.

But it took a theatrical village to help get him back into the real world. One of his friends from the company took him out after a performance to a local TGIFridays, “and the entire cast showed up to give me their support.

“It was cathartic, and it is a beautiful memory for me.”

He is making memories once more with his current character. “Mr. Beauregarde is like my dad; he loves his daughter so much, just like my father loved me.”

He pauses, then laughs. “Minus the bling.”

Michael Elkin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer, and an arts writer, playwright and author of the novel, “I, 95.”