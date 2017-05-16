Get some dating and mating advice from 'Miss Abigail'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates catcher Franciso Cervelli will have some competition in offering advice to the lovelorn this summer.

She might not have that charming Italian accent and dreamy bedroom eyes, but Miss Abigail's advice is no less straightforward — or humorous.

She takes centerstage in Pittsburgh CLO's newest show, “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage,” running through Aug. 13 at CLO Cabaret.

The off-Broadway hit follows a self-help talk show format starring Paige Davis as the “woman who put the ‘U' in love!” and her handsome assistant Paco (Javier Manente). The show involves lots of audience participation, an opportunity to submit questions about love dilemmas, helpful handouts for future needs and loads of laughs.

“People should come to the show ready to play,” says Davis, last seen on stage in Pittsburgh in CLO's “The Sound of Music,” and seen more frequently as the lively host of “Trading Spaces,” “Home & Family” and “Home Made Simple.”

“People should come ready to be asked up on stage,” she says with a laugh. “Nobody wins when the audience member cries!”

Her sweet Miss Abigail is a widow in her early 50s who wants to share what she learned about love from her own happy marriage.

“It's very touching,” Davis says. “It's also very funny. And it's definitely challenging.”

Miss Abigail also relies on a library worth of reference books — from Dorothy Dix's 1939 “How to Win and Hold a Husband” to 1972's “The Joy of Sex” — to teach the audience her “secret recipes for romance.”

“The entire script is based on real books,” Davis says. “The wonderful thing is it is real advice. … Are we saying it has to be exactly how it was written in the years of yester? Not necessarily, but you have to open yourself up to some of the good, old-fashioned common sense.”

A lot of the wit is tongue-in-cheek, with the somewhat out-of-touch Miss Abigail missing the double entendres that come out of her mouth.

“But there is a lot of good in Miss Abigail,” Davis says. “And it's all done with such good intention.”

Davis is enjoying sharing the stage with Manente, a Point Park University graduate who was last seen in CLO's “Altar Boyz.”

“As Paco, he brings a lot of heart,” she says. “He is the conduit between Miss Abigail and the audience. It's through Paco's eyes that the audience gets their opinion of Abigail. He is her everything. She just needs to realize it.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.