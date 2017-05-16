Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra tackles Beethoven's Ninth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Meyer says Beethoven's Ninth presents never-ending and ever-changing challenges.

“It is an Everest,” the music director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra says. “Sometimes you can see the summit and other times you just wish you had brought more tools.”

He will lead the orchestra and more than 75 singers and soloists on that climb May 20 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, in the season-closing concert for the ensemble.

It is the fifth time Meyer has conducted the final symphony of Ludwig Van Beethoven in the various orchestras he directs. He says it presents different tests — and lessons — every time he does it.

“It is the technical aspect of steering a different ship,” he says,

Not only is the work “enormous” and “complex,” he adds, but it is challenging in leading a chorus and vocal soloists as well as an orchestra.

In this concert, the famous choral final movement will be presented by four soloists from the Pittsburgh Opera and singers from the WSO Chamber Singers, directed by Marc Tourre.

The chorus will be augmented by members of the Westmoreland Choral Society Chamber Choir, directed by Thomas Octave.

Soloists are sopranos Claudia Rosenthal and Laurel Semerdjian, tenor Adam Bonanni and bass-baritone Matthew Scollin.

The power of the choir and the virtuosity of the soloists create one of the most memorable moments in music.

Since its premiere in 1824, the Ninth Symphony has set a high musical bar for many composers. The “Ode to Joy” of the finale has been used to herald events from the collapse of the Berlin Wall to soccer victories.

From 1956 to '70, the opening of the second movement made its way into households nightly as the theme song of the “Huntley-Brinkley Report,” an NBC-TV news show.

Meanwhile, Meyer calls the gorgeous third movement “under-appreciated” and says it has “all of the beauty of some of Beethoven's piano sonatas.”

The choral demands of the work are high, Meyer says. The parts are written with operatic standards, not simply for a backup group of singers, he says.

Meyer calls Beethoven a stern task-master.

“Some of his writing is aspirational, not realistic,” he says.

Tourre agrees.

“It isn't some sort of Italian, legato-type singing,” he says. “It is German and right in your face.”

The accents of the writing require great precision, he says, and to tackle those demands, the singers have been working on it since January.

While Meyer has conducted the work before — and sung it in several choruses — this is the first time Tourre ever has work on it.

“So it's a maiden voyage for me, too,” he says.

The work also presents scheduling demands. It is long, about 70 minutes, but to interrupt it with an intermission ruins the flow, Meyer says.

If another work is on the program, it is likely to be overwhelmed, so Meyer believes the best way to present it is simply by itself.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.