New Ken Civic Theatre presents 'Fox on the Fairway'

It's time to sit back and laugh, says Pam Farneth.

“Everyone will love this show. It's hilarious,” promises the New Kensington resident, a member of the cast of “Fox on the Fairway,” the Ken Ludwig farce being staged by New Kensington Civic Theatre, May 18 to 21 at Penn State New Kensington Forum Theatre, Upper Burrell.

“I love comedies, what can I say?” says Farneth, who previously played the character of Pamela, the golf club vice president, at a very successful production of the show two years ago at Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont.

It was directed by veteran Ron Ferrara of Vandergrift, one of the most respected directors and actors in community theater in the region, who also is directing the New Kensington offering.

“Fox on the Fairway” is a fast-paced farce revolving around the rivalry between country clubs and their yearly tournament, says Frank Shoup of Delmont, whose character, Dickie Bell, the ex-husband of Farneth's Pamela, is the antagonist you love to hate. “He is shrewd with a large ego,” he says.

Shoup says the plot also revolves around a very complex love triangle. “To call it a triangle, though, doesn't quite capture the complexity. Mayhem evolves both on and off the course,” he says. “I like the fact that Ken Ludwig, being a Pennsylvania native, tends to use local settings, slang or references in his writings.”

To localize this production, the Civic Theatre changed the names of the country clubs to “Oakmont” and Lower Burrell's “Hillcrest.”

Sarah McKee of Murrysville, who plays the energetic and charismatic club waitress Louise, says she had seen the show a few years ago. ”I appreciate how smart and funny Ken Ludwig's writing is, and how fast the twists and turns of the plot are,” she says.

McKee echoes other cast members in sharing one of her primary reasons for auditioning: “I didn't want to pass up the chance to work with Ron Ferrara.”

Ferrara refers to “Fox on the Fairway” as similar to other Ken Ludwig plays he has directed, including “Lend Me a Tenor” twice and “Leading Ladies.”

“This is a comedy to be enjoyed by anyone who has ever golfed, has known a golfer, or just wants to have a good time,” he explains. “It is a fast-paced physical face that also includes another (Ludwig) signature curtain call, during which the entire play will be performed in three minutes.”

Ferrara is very pleased with the cast that he has assembled.

“They are an experienced group willing to run, jump, fall and act without inhibitions, but with impeccable timing at a breathtaking pace,” he says.

Cast member Adam Seligson of Lawrenceville appreciates that Ludwig does a great job of providing a straight-forward idea of who the characters are, “but he also leaves you, as an actor, plenty of freedom to develop a personal take on who your character might be.”

Seligson plays Justin Hicks, an eager-to-please, nervous, kind-hearted young guy with, he says, “a girlfriend who is way out of is league.”

“He lives a very charming and adventurous life, even when he doesn't mean to,” he says.

The storyline will be easy for the audience to follow, he assures, “even if you don't know a single thing about the game of golf.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.