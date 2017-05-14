Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

New Ken Civic Theatre presents 'Fox on the Fairway'

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Cast react with emotional upset during crisis at Hillcrest County Club when their main golfer Justin ( played by Adam Seligson ) has a melt down before golf tournament.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Director of Hillcrest County Club Henry Bingham ( played by Terry Westwood ) professes his love to his assistant Pamela ( played by Pam Farneth ) while rehearsing for upcoming comedy Fox on the Fairway.
Longtime director Ron Ferrara clowns around with some of the cast members during their rehearsal for comedy ' Fox on the Fairway ' with the New Kensington Civic Theatre.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Oakmont country club rival Dickie Bell ( played by Frankie Shoup ) has a secret attraction for Muriel Bingham ( played by Beth Minda ) .
Jan Pakler | Ror the Tribune Review
Justin (played by Adam Seligson) golfs with fiance Lousie ( played by Sarah McKee ) getting ready for competion against rival club during rehearsal for the upcoming comedy ' Fox on the Fairway.' presented by the New Kensington Civic Theatre.

Updated 1 hour ago

It's time to sit back and laugh, says Pam Farneth.

“Everyone will love this show. It's hilarious,” promises the New Kensington resident, a member of the cast of “Fox on the Fairway,” the Ken Ludwig farce being staged by New Kensington Civic Theatre, May 18 to 21 at Penn State New Kensington Forum Theatre, Upper Burrell.

“I love comedies, what can I say?” says Farneth, who previously played the character of Pamela, the golf club vice president, at a very successful production of the show two years ago at Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont.

It was directed by veteran Ron Ferrara of Vandergrift, one of the most respected directors and actors in community theater in the region, who also is directing the New Kensington offering.

“Fox on the Fairway” is a fast-paced farce revolving around the rivalry between country clubs and their yearly tournament, says Frank Shoup of Delmont, whose character, Dickie Bell, the ex-husband of Farneth's Pamela, is the antagonist you love to hate. “He is shrewd with a large ego,” he says.

Shoup says the plot also revolves around a very complex love triangle. “To call it a triangle, though, doesn't quite capture the complexity. Mayhem evolves both on and off the course,” he says. “I like the fact that Ken Ludwig, being a Pennsylvania native, tends to use local settings, slang or references in his writings.”

To localize this production, the Civic Theatre changed the names of the country clubs to “Oakmont” and Lower Burrell's “Hillcrest.”

Sarah McKee of Murrysville, who plays the energetic and charismatic club waitress Louise, says she had seen the show a few years ago. ”I appreciate how smart and funny Ken Ludwig's writing is, and how fast the twists and turns of the plot are,” she says.

McKee echoes other cast members in sharing one of her primary reasons for auditioning: “I didn't want to pass up the chance to work with Ron Ferrara.”

Ferrara refers to “Fox on the Fairway” as similar to other Ken Ludwig plays he has directed, including “Lend Me a Tenor” twice and “Leading Ladies.”

“This is a comedy to be enjoyed by anyone who has ever golfed, has known a golfer, or just wants to have a good time,” he explains. “It is a fast-paced physical face that also includes another (Ludwig) signature curtain call, during which the entire play will be performed in three minutes.”

Ferrara is very pleased with the cast that he has assembled.

“They are an experienced group willing to run, jump, fall and act without inhibitions, but with impeccable timing at a breathtaking pace,” he says.

Cast member Adam Seligson of Lawrenceville appreciates that Ludwig does a great job of providing a straight-forward idea of who the characters are, “but he also leaves you, as an actor, plenty of freedom to develop a personal take on who your character might be.”

Seligson plays Justin Hicks, an eager-to-please, nervous, kind-hearted young guy with, he says, “a girlfriend who is way out of is league.”

“He lives a very charming and adventurous life, even when he doesn't mean to,” he says.

The storyline will be easy for the audience to follow, he assures, “even if you don't know a single thing about the game of golf.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.