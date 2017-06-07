Actors' years together evident in latest Apple Hill Playhouse production — 'Mixed Emotions'

Veteran Greensburg actors Shirley Ratner and Dennis “Chip” Kerr have had a relationship as onstage partners over the years that has lasted longer than many Hollywood marriages.

They have added “14 or 15” shows to their theater credits together, ranging from last year's “The Gin Game” to previous productions of “Be My Baby,” “A Bench In the Sun,” “The Last Romance,” “On Golden Pond,” “The Prisoner of Second Avenue,” “Squabbles” and more.

Rick Dutrow of Greensburg, who is directing Ratner and Kerr in Apple Hill Playhouse's production of “Mixed Emotions,” has acted with the pair in the past and says “they bring a longtime friendship to their performances and they are thoroughly wonderful to observe as their onstage depictions are timeless.”

The romantic comedy written by Richard Baer takes a look at two dear friends, Herman and Christine, who are in their 60s and have both lost their spouses.

Christine is preparing to move from her New York apartment to live with another widow in Florida, when Herman shows up and suggests she should stay in the city. All this drama is taking place as the moving men are taking away her furniture and belongings.

“In the next 18 hours, Herman tries to convince her to stay in New York and to marry him, because, according to him, ‘it's only logical.' He has to work fast,” Kerr says.

Of all the shows he has performed with Ratner, Kerr says this one is special because “like the characters in this show, we have aged, blossomed and mellowed together over the years. There is a comfortableness that occurs when you work on stage with someone that you know and trust. The chemistry is there and I hope that the audience can sense it too — even when the characters disagree.”

Ratner says when she read the play, she knew right away that she wanted to play the role of Christine.

“There aren't many good plays, it seems, especially romantic comedies that are written for women in my ‘age group,' ” she says. “I felt that it would be an interesting challenge to portray someone who is going through all the feelings that Christine does during the course of the play.”

She is also grateful for the opportunity to play opposite “my talented partner, Chip Kerr. He is such a generous and hardworking actor and always makes me feel that I am better when working with him. So, I don't pass up opportunities to work with him and to work at Apple Hill. It is a comfortable and joyous experience.”

Also featured in the cast of “Mixed Emotions” are Mike Crosby and Mitchell Aiello.

Those attending the show will notice a special message about Dutrow in the playbill. In the director's bio, it reads: “Rick would like to thank his incredibly talented cast, crew, and production staff. He also wants to give special thanks to his stage manager, Stephanie Swift. Rick's admiration for Stephanie is such that he asked Stephanie to permanently play the part of His Wife and she accepted the role! Rick & Stephanie, congratulations on your engagement!”

