City Theatre artistic director Tracy Brigden stepping down

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After 16 seasons as artistic director at Pittsburgh's City Theatre, Tracy Brigden is stepping down at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“The 2016-17 season was one of City Theatre's best ever, with two hit shows that extended, one world premiere production that is moving to off-Broadway, and myriad accolades and glowing reviews,” Brigden said in a news release. “It is on this high note of triumph and after 16 years as the artistic leader of City Theatre that I believe it is an opportune and ideal time for me to move on. I am so proud of all that the staff, board, artists, and I have accomplished during my tenure, and wish the company all the best in their next chapter.”

In Brigden's 16 years, City Theatre has produced more than 25 world premieres.

The company will conduct a national search this fall for a new artistic leader.

City Theatre annually produces a six-play subscription season of new plays. The company is entering its 43rd season this fall.