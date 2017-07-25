Apple Hill's betting you can't go wrong with Neil Simon

Greensburg actor Rachel Painter says there's a simple reason why Apple Hill Playhouse's production of “Rumors” is a “must-see” event.

“It's Neil Simon!” she says.

She also adds that “the cast and crew are fantastic and we're going to put on a great show that's perfect for date night.”

Simon — the prolific playwright from the Bronx whose works have earned numerous accolades, including Tony, Golden Globe and New York Drama Critics Circle awards and a Pulitzer Prize — set his 1988 “Rumors” farce in a high-society townhouse, where confusion and miscommunication mingle with couples celebrating an anniversary after a shooting takes place.

Painter is reprising the role of Cassie Cooper that she played in a Greensburg Civic Theatre production of “Rumors” two years ago.

“She is an interesting character,” Painter says. “She has a very strained relationship with her husband, Glenn (played by Craig Soich of Murrysville), due to his campaign for the state senate. She feels lots of resentment toward him and wishes he would show her as much attention as he does his constituents. She turns to the homeopathic healing powers of crystals for comfort.”

Painter, who notes that she is much more soft-spoken than Cassie, says her character “doesn't really gel” with Glenn's upper-crust, yuppie, New York friends. She speaks her mind and feelings and doesn't care who hears it.

Also in the play is Michael Crosby of Greensburg as Ken Gorman, whose wife, Chris, is portrayed by Laurie Racculia of Greensburg. He says Ken “is the glue that holds everyone together — or he likes to think that he is.” A lawyer by trade, he enjoys taking charge of a situation.

Crosby believes that “Rumors” is one of the most underrated of all of Neil Simon's shows.

“It is very different from his other productions because it is a straight farce with little to no sentimentality. You will not feel for these characters, but you will laugh at them and that is the fun,” he says. “ ‘Rumors' does not task an audience to think, only to laugh, so if you are looking for a mindless comedy to take you away for a little while, ‘Rumors' has that in spades.”

Stephen Toth of Penn Hills — who played Ken in the Greensburg Civic Theatre production — is directing “Rumors” for Apple Hill.

He says working on that production actually rekindled his desire to direct again just by working with some of the actors.

“I love this show because it has the lightning pace and comedic moments in farce but also has great character development,” Toth says. “Each one has their own particular quirks. It's a true ensemble piece.”

This will be Toth's first time directing since college where he last directed “The Prisoner of Second Avenue.” Toth says one of Simon's gifts is the way he can subtly lay plot points and jokes during the first act.

“Keeping the frantic pace of a farce but making sure those moments come through is always a challenge with this show. Thankfully, I have an outstanding cast for that task,” he says.

The cast of “Rumors” also includes Dan Krack of Greensburg, Stacy DiPasquale of Mt. Pleasant, Frankie Shoup and Alexandra Swartz of Delmont and Joe Schneider of Pittsburgh. Ellen Small of Pittsburgh is stage manager.

The play contains some adult language.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.