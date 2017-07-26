Star turn in 'Aladdin' a dream come true for CMU grad Telly Leung

Broadway's new “Aladdin” found a genuine genie his senior year at Carnegie Mellon University, in the form of Billy Porter (CMU class of '91), who was directing Telly Leung in a school production of “Company.”

“Actually, he was a mentor more than genie,” laughs Leung (class of 2002) of the Tony- and Grammy-winning actor/composer/director/recording artist. “He was a champion of me.”

Pittsburgh native Porter used his connections to secure his protege an audition for the Broadway revival that year of “Flower Drum Song,” and Leung was rewarded with a role in the ensemble.

“As I started working, I found out (Porter) had done the same for others,” Leung says. “And to this day, Billy serves as our champion, looking out for us.”

Now Leung, 37, is starring in one of Broadway's most successful productions, still playing to packed houses since its opening at the New Amsterdam Theatre in March 2014. Leung just stepped into the magical mojaru slippers of the title role, performed originally by Adam Jacobs, who continues as Aladdin in the Disney show's North American tour.

From Pittsburgh to Agrabah — the setting of “Aladdin” — has been quite a magical carpet ride for this Chinese-American veteran of seven Broadway shows. But he owes much to CMU's selective specialized curriculum and the way it seasons its performers-to-be, he says.

The school's traditional conservatory drama training, known for its intensity and professional insight, “was very useful for me,” Leung says.

But at least one member of the actor's family couldn't get used to the fact that Leung was about to leave home for a career as an actor.

“I come from a Chinese immigrant family, and I am the only Chinese son, who my parents wanted to be a doctor or lawyer,” Leung says. “To them, becoming an actor meant becoming a starving artist.”

As a student at New York's acclaimed Stuyvesant High School, which focuses on math and science, Leung found an artistic escape in its musical productions. “It allowed me to exercise my heart instead of my head,” he says.

But training for a career as an artist was a new stage his parents had difficulty accepting. The elder Leungs wanted a different course for their college-bound son.

“So, my mother had a conversation at CMU with Claudia Benack, who would become my voice teacher, and Claudia looked her in the eye and said, ‘When your son graduates, he can still take his LSAT or MCAT (the law and medical school admission tests”, if he decides acting is not for him.' ”

Shortley after his short-lived Broadway debut — “Flower Drum Song” had only a five-month run — Leung returned to Pittsburgh to perform in a production of “Miss Saigon” at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. He also has returned with a cabaret act, a setting he enjoys.

He also starred as Wes, one of the Dalton Academy Warblers, in Fox's “Glee.” But his biggest impact has been on Broadway, where the actor/recording artist has starred in “Godspell,” “Rent,” “Pacific Overtures” and “Allegiance,” in which he appeared alongside George Takei and Lea Salonga.

Leung made his transition to “Aladdin” directly from “In Transit,” which put the New York underground commuting experience center stage on Broadway. From subways to a flying carpet?

“In my career,” he says tongue-in-cheek, “I have tried a lot of different modes of transportation.”

What moves Leung now is the nightly commute he makes from “street rat” to prince of Agrabah at the New Amsterdam, where the transformation is a treat for fans of the 1992 Disney movie.

Leung was one of them. Who would think, says Leung now, that the role he loved in the animated classic when he was 12 would be the one he would play nightly 25 years later on stage?

It's quite the life he has, what with the applause and accolades — and even acceptance from his parents. Are they proud of their boy? “I think so,” he muses, “in their own way.

“At least they don't ask anymore about my going to med school. They've given that up after seven shows on Broadway.”

But Leung hasn't given up on his own dreams.

“The wish I've always had,” he says, “is that of fulfilling my goal as an artist — to help create something out of nothing. My goal has always been to change audiences' lives or lighten their spirit. What we do (in “Aladdin”) is take them away from their problems for 2 1⁄ 2 hours; that is a reason to be an artist. That is a wish fulfilled.”

OK, that's one wish. But, he does have two more coming. Says so right in the fine print of that contract with the Genie. “I just got married,” he says of his 2016 marriage to his longtime companion, James Babcock. “And my wish is to grow old and live a long life together.”

Leung also is wishful he can offer others the life lessons he has learned. “I would love to teach,” he says. “I want to give back as a performer,” much like Porter has done for him and other CMU graduates.

Indeed, when time allows, Leung mentors other CMU students. “Would I like to teach one day at CMU? I'd be honored to do that. That would be a dream come true.”

Michael Elkin is a contributing writer to the Tribune-Review as well as a playwright and author of the novel, “I, 95.”