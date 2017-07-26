Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

'Momma Mia' sings and dances its way to the Benedum

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

“Mamma Mia!,” the musical based on the songs of 1970s Swedish group ABBA, ended a 14-year run on Broadway in 2015. It was made into a movie in 2008 starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. And the show has been touring the world for years, including a couple stops previously in Pittsburgh.

But for Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, this is the first time for the frothy production about a bride-to-be trying to find her real father. The musical will play July 28 to Aug. 6 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.

Here are a few facts, courtesy of IMDB.com, you may not know about the musical and movie:

• The stage play first opened in London on April 6, 1999. Its North American debut was May 23, 2000, at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre. The Broadway opening was Oct. 18, 2001, at the Winter Garden Theater, the former home of “Cats.” The play was nominated by the 2002 Tony Awards for best musical and best book; Louise Pitre was nominated for best actress in a musical.

• Meryl Streep first saw the musical in October 2001 with her daughter Louisa and her daughter's friends in Manhattan. Streep wrote to the producers to praise them for bringing a little happiness and fun to the lives of New York's people following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

• The show has been seen by more than 54 million people worldwide in more than 39 productions in 14 different languages.

• “Mamma Mia!” often is credited with rejuvenating the trend of jukebox musicals at the start of the new century. “Jersey Boys,” “Rock of Ages” and “Million Dollar Quartet” are among those that followed.

• In December 2008, Mamma Mia! became the highest grossing film of all time in the U.K., smashing the previous record set by Titanic (1997). Avatar (2009) has beaten that record.

• The movie and musical take place in Greece, is based on Swedish music, has a title in Italian, and is played in English.

• On May 19, 2017, it was announced by Universal Pictures that a sequel to the movie is set to premier on July 20, 2018. Ol Parker (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) will serve as writer and director.

