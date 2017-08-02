Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

New Mountain Playhouse farce is one of best

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Teens Alycia Kunkle, left, and Trace Pool, right, keep Laurence Lau (as their dad) busy in 'Caught in the Net' at Mountain Playhouse.

Updated 5 hours ago

It may be hard to believe that for John Smith, being married to two unsuspecting wives at the same time isn't his biggest problem.

In Mountain Playhouse's production of “Caught in the Net,” that's only one of his problems.

Laurence Lau portrays John, a two-timing London cab driver, in Ray Cooney's sequel to “Run for Your Wife.”

In “Caught in the Net,” opening Aug. 8 at the Jennerstown playhouse, John has two families that he has managed to keep separate until his teenage daughter from one meets the teenage son from the other on the Internet. They discover they have a lot in common — the same last name, their fathers are both named John, they both drive cabs, they're the same age — and they decide to meet in person.

Martin Landry plays Stanley, John's not-very-bright friend and tenant who is enlisted to help in his efforts to keep the two teens from getting together.

“Stanley is in absolute crisis mode throughout the entire play as he frantically tries to keep his growing list of crazy lies straight,” Landry says. “I think my biggest challenge will be not collapsing into a sweaty puddle before the end of each performance!”

Guy Stroman, who directs “Caught in the Net,” says the comedy is definitely worth seeing.

“The audiences at the Mountain Playhouse love the farces we do there, and this one is one of the best of the lot,” he says. “Ray Cooney writes characters that we can all identify with, which makes it so fun to watch them behave badly, try to make things right, get their due comeuppance, and have everything turn out right in the end, with no real damage done — except for the audiences leaving exhausted from having laughed for two hours.”

Lau performed in three shows last season at Mountain Playhouse: “Social Security,” “Too Many Cooks” and “Death Trap.”

Besides his roles in many theatrical productions, over the years he appeared in prime time TV series, including “Law and Order,” “Frasier” and “JAG” and in daytime TV series “One Life to Live,” “Another World” and “All My Children.”

Landry, originally from Pell City, Ala., has lived in New York City for nearly 10 years. He recently completed a national tour of “Murder for Two.”

He says that Stroman, who has directed numerous productions at Mountain Playhouse, “is a master at staging these types of farces” and audiences will experience a world-class production with “Caught in the Net.”

“My hope is that audiences leave with pride that this theater belongs to their community,” Landry says. “I also imagine they'll leave reassured that secret bigamy is, in fact, a terrible idea.”

A free opening night party with the cast will follow the 7 p.m. Aug. 9 performance.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

