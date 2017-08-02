Apple Hill's 'Cinderella' is dirty, ragged and quite memorable

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Abigail Hazlett of New Kensington admits she likes being a princess.

“Ever since I played my first princess role two years ago, Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.' with Stage Right, I've been a sucker for any and all princess roles,” she says.

She also portrayed Cinderella earlier this summer in an original production of the play created by Stage Right Artistic Director Tony Marino.

Her latest royal appointment is the title role in another version of “Cinderella” written by Sally Netzel.

Hazlett says young audiences will recognize the leading characters in the play – mean stepsisters, a mean stepmother, the prince and the house maid who becomes a princess.

“There are some character twists, especially with the prince's more snotty personality and the addition of a forgetful queen and no king, but audiences will definitely recognize the story as the classic tale of Cinderella,” she says.

Director June Beighley says the show is very different from the Disney animated film or Rogers & Hammerstein musical.

“This version also includes a group of townspeople who care about Cinderella and help her to stay positive,” she says. “Our Cinderella is dirty and ragged, but she is not one-dimensional. She gets frustrated with her lot in life, but she remains optimistic as she dreams of finding her prince.”

Beighley, who grew up in North Huntingdon and now lives in Pittsburgh, has worked in children's theater for many years. When she heard about the opportunity to direct “Cinderella” at Apple Hill, she says she jumped at the chance.

“The cast is mostly kids, with a few adults in some very memorable roles,” she says. “I especially enjoy working with student actors; they are very creative and willing to take risks. So much of the humor in the show came from the kids themselves.”

The director frequently performs and directs at Gemini Children's Theater, where she most recently appeared in “Gift of the Ice Queen.” She also teaches at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, where she directed “The Little Mermaid Jr.” for the middle school last year.

Hazlett also has performed for Armstrong Community Theatre (“Sister Act”), Comtra Theatre (“Peter Pan” and “Cabaret”) and Stage Right (“Jesus Christ Superstar”).

There is some audience interaction in this production, so young theatergoers will have the opportunity to meet some of the characters during the six performances of the show.

Hazlett enjoys meeting the kids.

“They're always so excited and over-excited,” she says. “Little children around a fairytale princess are very entertaining for both parents and myself – and knowing that I've literally made their entire day always makes my day!”

Also featured in “Cinderella” are Apple Hill Artistic Director Pat Beyer of Murrysville as the Queen, Michael Dunlap of Latrobe as the Prince, Tina Lepidi-Stewart of North Huntindon as the Stepmother and Reagan DeFazio of Irwin as Godmother.

The cast also includes: Colleen Boatright of North Huntingdon, Katie Dunlap of Greensburg, Isabella Latham of Trafford, Sarah Johnson of Apollo, Jonah Hartman, Isaac McCloy of Mt. Pleasant, Bella Sheetz of Delmont, Alexandra Hartman and Jadeyn Lieu of Export, and Chrissa Baldy, Nathaniel Lyons, Charlotte Markovich and Brenna Reed of Murrysville. Tracy Johnson is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.