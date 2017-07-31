Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Master glass cutter reopens show at old Lenox facility
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 31, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Master glass-cutter Peter O'Rourke will host an Aug. 12 grand opening in his Mt. Pleasant studio and shop.

Master glass-cutter Peter O'Rourke is back in business in his old facility in the Lenox Glass Center at 402 E. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Prior to sharing space for five years in the Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum, which closed on March 23, O'Rourke had worked out of the same space in the Lenox facility for 14 years.

A grand opening, planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, will feature demonstrations of ornamental glass-cutting, a make-your-own-ornament activity and a 10 percent discount on all purchases. Glass museum founder Cassandra Vivian will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

O'Rourke's newly reorganized business will offer fine glassware and replacements from Lenox, Steuben Bryce, Waterford, L.E. Smith, Fostoria and American Brilliant Period glass, along with jewelry from around the world.

Special orders and crystal repair also will be available. Visitors will be able to watch glass-cutters at work, and opportunities will be offered for visitors to cut glass themselves.

O'Rourke also intends to host special events, such as a Let's Talk Glass evening in which former glass-workers will discuss their craft.

The shop is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and by special appointment.

Details: 724-547-3488 or glass3.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

