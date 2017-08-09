'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' coming to Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right Performing Arts & Education will host its first-ever Young Artists Summer Theater production, “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” from Aug. 16 to 20 at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

The show is based on characters created by Charles M. Schulz in his “Peanuts” comic strip, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. O'Hara resident Bill Ivins is producing and directing the show.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 to 19, and 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the park, 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Saturday's performance is preceded by a cabaret fundraiser at 7 p.m., featuring musical performances, beverages and appetizers. Proceeds from the cabaret go to the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com. They also will be available at the door, first-come, first-served.

Stage Right is looking for people to help behind the scenes; email Ivins at contact@stagerightpgh.org.