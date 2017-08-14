Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Puppetry Guild to hold Pierogi Puppet Slam at Carnegie Museum of Art
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
PUPPETRY GUILD OF PITTSBURGH
This is work by Puppeteer Felicia Cooper, who will be part of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh's annual showcase of puppetry from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland.
PUPPETRY GUILD OF PITTSBURGH
This is work by Puppeteer Dave English, who will be part of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh's annual showcase of puppetry from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland.
PUPPETRY GUILD OF PITTSBURGH
Shea (left) is an actor from the Alumni Theater Company seen here with the puppet Princeton, who was the lead in Avenue Q, a story of young adults trying to make a living in a world that is different from what they imagined as children. Shea and Princeton will be part of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh's annual showcase of puppetry from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Carnegie Museum of Art will host the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh's second annual showcase of puppetry — the Pierogi Puppet Slam on Aug. 19.

Much like a poetry slam, the evening will feature 12 short shows using all kinds of puppets. Think hand puppets, rod puppets, marionettes, life-sized puppets, giant puppets, toy theater puppets and ventriloquist dummies. Attendees will be able to try out puppets, share a puppet that they made and even buy a puppet to take home.

Ventriloquist and much-loved weatherman Dennis Bowman will host a lineup of shows that will include performances by Gwen Bowman of Pittsburgh Puppet Works, Scott Hall of 4th Wall Puppets, Darlene Thompson of Puppets in Performance, Felicia Cooper, Alison Babusci, Katy Dement, Kirsten Ervin, Bob Rumba, Cheryl Capezzuti's new Zumba Tribe and the Alumni Theater Company. The guild also is welcoming puppeteer David English back to Pittsburgh.

The evening begins with a Puppet Happy Hour from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum in Oakland.

Tickets are $12, $5 for children.

Details: 412-622-3131 or puppetryguildofpittsburgh.wordpress.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or at jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

