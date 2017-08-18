Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steve Bannon leaves adviser role in Trump administration
Theater Arts

Original 'Sister' show returning to City Theatre next month

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Kimberly Richards as 'Sister' during 40th Birthday Bash of City Theatre at Heinz Field on Monday, May 18, 2015.
Tribune-Review file
Kimberly Richards as 'Sister' during 40th Birthday Bash of City Theatre at Heinz Field on Monday, May 18, 2015.
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.
CITY THEATRE
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.
City Theatre
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.
City Theatre
She’s a hard habit to break. City Theatre on Pittsburgh's South Side presents the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm over 12 years ago. Featuring Kimberly Richards as the unflappable Sister, this Sunday School send-up was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Richards, a Pittsburgh native, will perform her 800th show as Sister at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show runs Sept. 7-24.

Updated 1 hour ago

She's a hard habit to break. City Theatre will once again present the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm more than 12 years ago, from Sept. 7 to 24.

The run will include the 800th show for Kim Richards, a Pittsburgh native, as the unflappable Sister. She will hit the milestone on Sept. 9.

Improv comedy and Catholic dogma collide in Sister's tough but loving classroom, where pupils (aka: the audience) get a refresher course on the finer points of faith and win prizes for their scholarship. The show was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan.

Since 2005, City Theatre has presented seven plays in the Late Night Catechism series, including the 2016 hit “Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven?” Richards has appeared in all but one of the City Theatre productions from the franchise.

Throughout the run, she will be collecting donations to support retired Catholic nuns at 17 local motherhouses. In partnership with City Theatre, she has donated $391,587 in proceeds from her Pittsburgh shows.

Audience members are encouraged to leave a little something extra in the collection bucket on their way out, while the sinners may be punished with a fine for showing up late, wearing low-cut blouses, or any number of other venial sins.

The show will run Sept. 7 to 24 at City Theatre, 1300 Bingham St., Pittsburgh's South Side. Times are 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets start at $40.

Details: 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.