Original 'Sister' show returning to City Theatre next month

She's a hard habit to break. City Theatre will once again present the original “Late Night Catechism,” the hit one-nun comedy that first took the South Side of Pittsburgh by storm more than 12 years ago, from Sept. 7 to 24.

The run will include the 800th show for Kim Richards, a Pittsburgh native, as the unflappable Sister. She will hit the milestone on Sept. 9.

Improv comedy and Catholic dogma collide in Sister's tough but loving classroom, where pupils (aka: the audience) get a refresher course on the finer points of faith and win prizes for their scholarship. The show was written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan.

Since 2005, City Theatre has presented seven plays in the Late Night Catechism series, including the 2016 hit “Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven?” Richards has appeared in all but one of the City Theatre productions from the franchise.

Throughout the run, she will be collecting donations to support retired Catholic nuns at 17 local motherhouses. In partnership with City Theatre, she has donated $391,587 in proceeds from her Pittsburgh shows.

Audience members are encouraged to leave a little something extra in the collection bucket on their way out, while the sinners may be punished with a fine for showing up late, wearing low-cut blouses, or any number of other venial sins.

The show will run Sept. 7 to 24 at City Theatre, 1300 Bingham St., Pittsburgh's South Side. Times are 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets start at $40.

Details: 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.com

