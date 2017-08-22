'Swim Club' looks at friendship through the years

Good friends last forever — even if you only see them once a year.

That's the take-away from “The Dixie Swim Club,” a play written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten that opens Aug. 24 for seven performances at Apple Hill Playhouse.

Matthew Mylnarski of Lower Burrell directs a cast portraying five Southern women who met as members of their college swim team many years ago. They get together every August at the same beach house on the Outer Banks to catch up with each other's lives. The timely play focuses on four of the girls' getaways over the past 30 years.

The ladies display a variety of personalities throughout the play. There's Sheree (played by Jen Kwiatek of Saltsburg), the ex-swim team captain trying to maintain her “perfect life” as the group's leader; Dinah (Laura Wurzell of Delmont), whose career outshines her personal life for its successes; Lexie (Pam Farneth of New Kensington), who enjoys being married over and over again; Jeri (Renee Ruzzi-Kern of Bridgeville), a sweet soul who's easy to please, and Vernadette (Jennifer Chervenick of North Huntingdon), who maintains a great sense of humor even though her life is a mess.

“I love the heart behind this show,” Mylnarski says. “These characters are all very easy to relate to and their friendship is unbreakable. It is a heartwarming comedy and very well written.”

The director has worked on productions for New Kensington Civic Theatre, Apple Hill Playhouse, Theatre Factory and Split Stage Productions.

Chervenick, who recently moved back to the Pittsburgh area after spending three years in Memphis, , is happy to be “revisiting” the South with this show.

“And it's so rare to find a really good show with an all-female cast of strong characters,” she says. “I think that what makes the relationship between these five women so special is the importance they place on their friendship — always prioritizing their friendship despite how busy their lives may get, or how their lives evolve over the years.”

Chervenick has performed in numerous productions in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Memphis. Locally, she has appeared with St. Vincent Professional Theatre, The Theatre Factory, Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre, City Theatre and Pittsburgh Playwrights, among others.

Kwiatek, who most recently performed in New Kensington Civic Theatre's 2014 production of “Boeing Boeing,” says she hopes the audience takes home the message that “despite personal differences, arguments, distance or the passage of time, love and friendship are the most important things.”

Farneth, who describes her character as “the epitome of the true Southern belle,” says the fact that the women in the show have worked hard to keep their friendship going for 30-plus years is special.

“That's true endearment,” she says. “And just like in real life, even though we get on each other's nerves, we truly love each other, too — once a team, always a team.”

Savannah Bruno is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.