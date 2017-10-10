Theater Spotlight: Learn a lesson at the 'School of Rock'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get ready to rock again with “School of Rock — The Musical,” based on the hit 2003 movie starring Jack Black. The show is the season opener for the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book by Julian Fellowes (of “Downton Abbey” fame), “School of Rock” tells the story of Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. He proceeds to turn a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping rock band, while falling for the uptight headmistress.

“School of Rock” plays from Oct. 17-22 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center. Tickets are $30-$111. Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

On stage

“Equus”: Through Oct. 29. Presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater. $30-$65. O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“A Funny Thing Happened on, the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City”: Through Oct. 15. Presented by City Theatre. $38. 1300 Bingham St., Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

“Last of the Boys”: Oct. 12-22. Presented by Theatre Factory. $18, $16 for students and seniors. 235 Cavitt Ave., Trafford. 412-374-9200 or theatrefactory.org

“Tosca”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Presented by Pittsburgh Opera. $12.75-$159.75. Pittsburgh's Benedum Center. Details: 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

“Won't Be In On Monday”: Oct. 12-15. Presented by Off The Wall Productions. $5-$14. Carnegie Stage, Carnegie. 724-873-3576 or insideoffthewall.com