'Last of the Boys' will reshape your thinking on Vietnam

Admission: $18, adults, $16, students and seniors; $15, all Thursday performances; $5 discount for veterans, or active duty military, with ID at box office

When Sue Kurey saw a production of the powerful Vietnam-themed play “Last of the Boys” in 2013 at New Kensington Civic Theatre it held her in rapt attention.

“It never left me,” says Kurey, production manager of The Theatre Factory in Trafford.

“We chose this piece because we believed it was something our audiences needed to see, a story that needed to be told,” says Kurey, who is directing “Last of the Boys” Oct. 12-22 at The Theatre Factory.

Three of the principal actors are reprising their original roles from the New Kensington show: Dennis “Chip” Kerr of Greensburg as Ben, the introverted vet, still haunted by the war after 30 years; his lost-in-the '60s war buddy Jeeter who visits him each summer, portrayed by Lower Burrell's William Mitas; and Pam Farneth of New Kensington as the bitter single mom Lorraine who felt abandoned by her young husband when he went off to the war. Pregnant at the time, she has never come to terms with being a widowed mother at 18.

“I am so fortunate to have these amazing actors,” says Kurey. “Having a mother and real-life daughter (Kaylyn Farneth of New Kensington as “Salyer”) play the mother and daughter characters is another plus, she adds.

“There is already a mother-daughter dynamic there, so their scenes with each other are very real,” she says. Salyer is a 30-year-old woman who has been lost trying to find herself since she was a young girl.

Seton Hill graduate Dominic Jungling of Hampton rounds out the small cast perfectly, says Kurey, as the young soldier. “His instincts as an actor are spot on,” she explains.

Playwright Steven Dietz, at least twice a finalist for the Steinberg New Play Award, describes his work as “a fierce, funny, haunted play about a friendship that ends and a war that does not.”

“I was drawn to the show because of the multiple layers it has; it's got comedy but it's not afraid to be vulnerable and give a strong message,” says Kaylyn Farneth. “Even if you're not a vet or lived during the war everyone will be able to relate to the relationships you see in the show.”

That includes a young girl searching for meaning in life, two vets who struggle with their acceptance and pain of the war, and a mother who not only lost her husband but struggles with her relationship with her only child and her self-identity, she explains.

“They are the ‘survivors' of the war and have to continue to survive day after day,” he adds. “This is a well-written show and an important one, a story of how the war changed the lives of four individuals. It contrasts their lives against the backdrop of the war and their desperate attempts to weave it into the fabric of their lives.”

“Just like Vietnam, the war ends, but life goes on,” Kerr adds. “These are ordinary people who are trying to live their lives in the present, but carry the luggage of the past. Doesn't that pertain to all of us?”

He is hopeful the popularity of the recent Ken Burns “Vietnam” series on PBS, now running in reruns, will heighten attention for “Last of the Boys.”

“This is a universal subject that affected America and individuals. As people learn about the history of the war, it challenges them to want to know even more. Our show, on the heels of his should spark some very interesting conversations and discussions,” Kerr says.

This is a war that divided the nation and its impact is still felt today reminds Pamela Farneth, saying, “I think all these characters in the show are all haunted by false hopes of the ‘60s and by the war.”

She says her character of Lorraine is strong but, “She just can't get past the war. It did nothing but break her heart. She needs to find someone to take responsibility for that war.”

Jungling hopes the play conveys the many sides of war.

“It will make people go home and rethink what they were originally told about the war,” he says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.