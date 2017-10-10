Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Brad Geyer steps into Art Rooney's shoes in 'The Chief'

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Brad Geyer as Art Rooney in 'The Chief' at Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale.
As Brad Geyer of Connellsville prepares to tackle the role of Pittsburgh Steelers' late owner and founder Art Rooney (1901–1988), he says his biggest challenge is “looking the part.”

“I'll be playing ‘The Chief' later in his life,” says Geyer, 35. “So I have a few friends that are helping with makeup and costuming to help bridge the age gap.”

And then there's that nasty habit Rooney had with his trademark cigars.

“Chewing on the cigars has not been the most pleasant experience either,” says Geyer, “but it helps getting into the mood” of portraying the local sports legend in the one-man show.

“The Chief,” a 2003 biographical play written by Rob Zellers and Gene Collier, will have four performances at Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale. The story takes place in Pittsburgh in 1976, two months after the Steelers won Super Bowl X, their second Super Bowl victory.

It's a remarkable story, according to Geyer.

“This is a show that everyone will enjoy – if you are a football fan or not,” he says. “The Chief is an old man telling his story to the audience as though they were longtime friends. You hear all kinds of anecdotes from growing up in the North Side to boxing to gambling to politics. It's Pittsburgh's story; it's the Steelers' story.”

Two other actors have played “The Chief” in past productions and Geyer will be the third. He has watched both other actors portray the role and wanted to experience the challenge himself.

Although he directs himself in the show, he is relying on his production staff for guidance.

“A one-person show is a huge undertaking, not only for the actor but for the production company,” he says. “We are lucky to have few of our seasoned directors and performers to give notes during the rehearsal process.”

Having the chance to step inside Rooney's shoes has been a learning experience for the actor who says his character was the essence of a “Yinzer.”

“Sure, the Steelers are the most identifiable reference to Mr. Rooney, but you can't take away the church, his friends, and most importantly, his family,” says Geyer. “It truly is amazing the life he led. The love he had for his fellow man is remarkable, and in today's crazy world, rare. The more I have read and watched, it makes me wish I would have been able to know him, or at least have met him.”

Geyer's recent acting credits include Otto Frank in “Diary of Anne Frank” and Gus the Theater Cat in “Cats.” He also directed productions of “Side by Side by Sondheim” and “Les Miserables.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

