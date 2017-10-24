Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater Arts

Theater Spotlight: Pittsburgh premiere of Tom Stoppard's 'The Hard Problem' Oct. 27

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Alex Speith and Grace Vensel in Quantum Theatre's "The Hard Problem."
Alex Speith and Grace Vensel in Quantum Theatre’s “The Hard Problem.”

Noted playwright Tom Stoppard's latest work, “The Hard Problem,” will have its Pittsburgh premiere, Oct. 27 to Nov. 19 as a production of Quantum Theatre.

The play tells the story of Hilary (played by Alex Speith), a young psychologist working in a brain science institute, who confronts the “hard problem” of her field: If we are nothing more than matter and chemical reactions then how can we explain consciousness? The play asks the audience to consider our own humanity and whether faith and science can coexist.

Director Rachel M. Stevens is a graduate of Point Park University and recently was assistant director of Broadway's “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Quantum has made a practice of producing shows in unusual places. The time the fifth floor of the Energy Innovation Center, former Connolly Trade School, in Pittsburgh's Lower Hill District will be the venue.

Stevens describes “The Hard Problem: as “the journey to find where our hearts live beyond our brain.”

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $38-$55, $18 for students. Details: 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

On stage

“Romeo and Juliet”: Through Nov. 4. Presented by Pict Classic Theatre. $13-$39. Fred Rogers Studio at WQED, 4802 Fifth Ave., Oakland.412-561-6000 or picttheatre.org

“Equus”: Through Oct. 29. Presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater. $30-$65. O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Xanadu”: ThroughDec. 17. $38.75-$49.75. Presented by Pittsburgh CLO, Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

“Night of the Living Dead – The Musical”: Oct. 27-28, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. $20. Presented by Stage Right. stagerightgreensburg.com

