Anna, Elsa and all their friends return to PPG Paints Arena for Disney on Ice

Admission: $15-$80; tickets required for ages 2 and older; costumes not permitted for ages 14 and older

By now, everyone is familiar with the story of Anna and Elsa, two royal sisters who put the fictional frosty village of Arendelle on the map in Disney's 2013 megahit animated movie, “Frozen.”

And who — among kids and parents alike — doesn't know by heart every lyric and note of the movie's signature tune, “Let It Go”?

For those who just can't get enough of a good thing when it comes to Disney fairytale romances, Feld Entertainment is bringing back “Disney on Ice Presents Frozen” — with dates well into 2018.

The tour stops at PPG Paints Arena for seven performances Nov. 2 to 5.

The show's main attractions are the characters from the movie: Queen Elsa — whose magical ice powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter — and her sister, Anna, who braves the cold and more to return Elsa to Arendelle with help from Kristoff and his loyal reindeer sidekick, Sven. Silly snowman Olaf helps the troupe in their adventure and melts hearts when he sings about his longing to find out what snowmen do in summer.

The story's message — that true love is the most powerful magic of all — has special meaning for Will Ott of York, who returns to Pittsburgh to skate the role of Prince Eric from Disney's “The Little Mermaid” as one of the “friends” who perform vignettes from other popular Disney fairy tales as part of the production.

Other special appearances will be by additional Disney princesses and stars from “Toy Story,” “Finding Dory” and “The Lion King.”

Skating the role of Eric's mermaid princess Ariel will be Ott's real-life wife, Adriene Ott.

The couple first met at an ice rink in York, where he used to play ice hockey and she practiced figure skating. They both joined the “Disney on Ice” cast in 2014 and have been skating and touring together ever since.

He says they are anxious to return to Pittsburgh, where they were married in a ceremony on the ice at PPG Paints Arena on March 12, 2016, following their Disney on Ice performances.

“We wanted to have our wedding with our tour family, as well as our families and friends,” Will says.”Our first dance together as husband and wife was on the arena ice.”

The couple travels nine to 10 months a year with the ice show, typically performing in a different city each week. Will says they have been to Europe, Japan and Australia, where they have no trouble finding new things to do and new places to visit when they're not performing.

“I love to travel,” he says. “When we go home for a month or two, I get so bored.”

Their current tour with Disney on Ice runs until May, when they hope to join a new show in new roles and continue their adventure together.

“They do a South America tour and a South Africa tour. I'd love to do an Eastern European tour,” Will says. “I'd go anywhere.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.