Saint Vincent College students perform Sherlock Holmes spoof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is sleuthing an inherited trait?

The Saint Vincent College Players will explore that question in three performances of “The Very Great Grandson of Sherlock Holmes.”

An all-student cast will present the Bill Majeski play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on the Unity campus.

“This is a comedy spoof that will really delight the admirers of Conan Doyle. It's a murder mystery at its finest,” said director Greggory Brandt in a press release. “The blood of the greatest detective the world has ever known may have thinned out a bit by the time it reaches his great-grandson, Sherwood, a private eye in San Francisco, but there's something marvelous still throbbing in the veins of his descendant.”

Playwright Majeski was a writer for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” a script writer for other stage comedians and a newspaper reporter and editor.

Admission is $12. Tickets will be available at the lobby box office an hour before each show.

Details: 724-537-8900 or stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.