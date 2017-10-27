Greensburg Civic Theatre still in search of directors
Greensburg Civic Theatre is extending its search for director positions for winter/spring 2018 adult and Greasepaint Players family productions.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 15.
Candidates should be available to meet briefly in person or via video call with the board of directors between 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Directors are being sought for main stage productions of “No Sex Please, We're British,” to be staged Feb. 9-11, and “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” to be staged May 4-6.
Applicants also are sought to direct Greasepaint Players' “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on March 16-17.
Resumes, including directorial references, should be submitted to info@gctheatre.org or by mail to Greensburg Civic Theatre, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, Pa., 15601.
Details: 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.