Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Greensburg Civic Theatre still in search of directors

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Applications are being accepted to direct Greensburg Civic Theatre's May 4-6 production of 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.'
Applications are being accepted to direct Greensburg Civic Theatre's May 4-6 production of 'Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.'
Greensburg Civic Theatre's planned production of 'No Sex Please, We're British,' needs a director for the Feb. 9-11 performances.
Greensburg Civic Theatre's planned production of 'No Sex Please, We're British,' needs a director for the Feb. 9-11 performances.

Updated 55 minutes ago

Greensburg Civic Theatre is extending its search for director positions for winter/spring 2018 adult and Greasepaint Players family productions.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 15.

Candidates should be available to meet briefly in person or via video call with the board of directors between 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Directors are being sought for main stage productions of “No Sex Please, We're British,” to be staged Feb. 9-11, and “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” to be staged May 4-6.

Applicants also are sought to direct Greasepaint Players' “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on March 16-17.

Resumes, including directorial references, should be submitted to info@gctheatre.org or by mail to Greensburg Civic Theatre, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, Pa., 15601.

Details: 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.