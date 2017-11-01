Apollo Historical Society talk focuses on 'Murder and Mayhem' in early 20th century

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Learn more about happenings during the labor strikes and ongoing despair of the early 20th century in the Alle-Kiski Valley during the Sunday Evening Series “Apollo Potpourri” presentation of “Black Valley: Murder and Mayhem in the Alle-Kiski Valley” on Nov. 5.

The event is sponsored by the Apollo Area Historical Society.

Carl Meyerhuber, a retired Penn State New Kensington professor of American history who lives in Apollo, will speak for 45 minutes on the topic and will field questions from the audience. Refreshments will follow.

“He really keeps the audience's attention with human interest stories about the strikes as well as statistics of what happened,” says society vice president Sue Ott.

“We've been pleased with the series itself,” Ott says. “We hope to continue to have interesting programs with 2018's theme, “ ‘Organizations and Buildings of Apollo.' ”

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the W.C.T.U. Building/Museum in Apollo. Details: 724-478-2899

Joyce Hanz is Tribune-Review contributing writer.