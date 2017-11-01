Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater Arts

Apollo Historical Society talk focuses on 'Murder and Mayhem' in early 20th century

Joyce Hanz | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Alle-Kiski Valley workers assemble during labor strikes that occurred throughout the Pittsburgh region during the early 20th century.
Submitted
Alle-Kiski Valley workers assemble during labor strikes that occurred throughout the Pittsburgh region during the early 20th century.

Updated 13 hours ago

Learn more about happenings during the labor strikes and ongoing despair of the early 20th century in the Alle-Kiski Valley during the Sunday Evening Series “Apollo Potpourri” presentation of “Black Valley: Murder and Mayhem in the Alle-Kiski Valley” on Nov. 5.

The event is sponsored by the Apollo Area Historical Society.

Carl Meyerhuber, a retired Penn State New Kensington professor of American history who lives in Apollo, will speak for 45 minutes on the topic and will field questions from the audience. Refreshments will follow.

“He really keeps the audience's attention with human interest stories about the strikes as well as statistics of what happened,” says society vice president Sue Ott.

“We've been pleased with the series itself,” Ott says. “We hope to continue to have interesting programs with 2018's theme, “ ‘Organizations and Buildings of Apollo.' ”

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. at the W.C.T.U. Building/Museum in Apollo. Details: 724-478-2899

Joyce Hanz is Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.