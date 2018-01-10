Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Cirque du Soleil tops itself again — this time on ice

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In a scene from 'Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,' Crystal sees her Reflection skating upside down on the ceiling. She then joins her Reflection on the ice for a poetic skating duo.
Matt Beard Photography
In a scene from 'Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,' Crystal sees her Reflection skating upside down on the ceiling. She then joins her Reflection on the ice for a poetic skating duo.
In a scene from 'Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,' acrobat and artist coach Nathan Price is one of the performers in a challenging routine with 6-meter pendular aerial poles.
Matt Beard Photography
In a scene from 'Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,' acrobat and artist coach Nathan Price is one of the performers in a challenging routine with 6-meter pendular aerial poles.
Nathan Price, acrobat and artist coach for Cirque du Soleil, performs as Crystal's father in “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience.”
Submitted
Nathan Price, acrobat and artist coach for Cirque du Soleil, performs as Crystal's father in “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience.”
Cirque du Soleil ‘Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience’ opens at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Jan. 17.
Matt Beard Photography
Cirque du Soleil ‘Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience’ opens at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Jan. 17.

Updated 20 hours ago

Cirque du Soleil currently has 21 different productions either in residence — with seven in Las Vegas alone — or touring in theaters all over the world.

Its latest offering adds a new dimension to the Montreal, Canada-based artistic company's repertoire. “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” is its first acrobatic show that is performed entirely on ice.

The show, which will be in Pittsburgh for eight performances Jan. 17 to 21 at PPG Paints Arena, focuses on lead character Crystal, primarily portrayed by Canadian performer Nobahar Dadui, who falls through the ice on a frozen lake and explores a new world of her imagination that leads her to find confidence, liberation and empowerment.

Performing the role of Crystal's father is Nathan Price, an acrobat originally from London, England, who joined Cirque du Soleil in 2017.

“I represent her home and make recurring appearances throughout the show to guide her on her journey,” he says. He also serves as an artist coach for the production, in which he acts as a middle man between the artistic team and the cast.

“If there is an injury, part of my responsibility is to get someone to cover for the performer. It's an interesting challenge onstage,” he says.

Price knew he wanted to be a part of the ice show when he first heard of it in 2015 and he traveled to Montreal to train and audition.

“They were looking for circus artists who could skate,” he says. “I did ice hockey when I was younger. I bombarded the casting team with videos.”

A professional hand-to-hand circus artist, he graduated from the National Centre for Circus Arts in London and has performed with various circus shows.

He says that performing acrobatic jumps and flips on the slippery surface didn't present much of a challenge once he and other acrobats perfected a long process of “research and development,” including figuring out the best shoes to wear and dealing with cold temperatures of about 46 degrees on the ice.

“The temperature makes things a little difficult,” he says, “but nothing that three layers (of clothing) can't fix.”

His most challenging routine opens the show's second act and involves acrobats swinging from nearly 20-foot-tall pendular aerial poles.

“As one drops off, we have to catch him,” Price says. “They're coming down with such force; we have to be very precise so they hit the mat easily. That's one of the numbers you have to see to understand the danger, spectacle and height — and sheer stupidity. It's absolutely insane.”

It's important to him to make sure he stays healthy through conditioning — working out, stretching, strength training — and sticking to a clean diet.

“Part of it is understanding that your body is your work and being smart with that,” he says.

Daniel Fortin, executive director, creation, for the show, says that, “‘Crystal' breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds. With this new show, the audience will discover the infinite possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.