Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'Dancing with the Stars' champs grace Benedum Center stage

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Cast members will reprise their Disney Night routines from 'Dancing with the Stars' tv series in the Live tour.
Submitted
Cast members will reprise their Disney Night routines from 'Dancing with the Stars' tv series in the Live tour.
Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher, who won the coveted mirror ball trophy on 'Dancing with the Stars,' will reprise some of their dance routines from this season's TV show in 'Dancing with the Stars Live.'
Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher, who won the coveted mirror ball trophy on 'Dancing with the Stars,' will reprise some of their dance routines from this season's TV show in 'Dancing with the Stars Live.'

Updated 20 hours ago

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold knew from the start of this season's “Dancing with the Stars” competition that her celebrity partner, “Hamilton” singer/actor Jordan Fisher, was going to be a fierce competitor on the show.

When they got their first perfect score, she was convinced they had a shot at winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in the TV reality series – which they did in grand style.

“Every week I was confident that Jordan was good enough to make it to the next week, but you never know how America votes; you never know what they like, or who their favorites are,” Arnold says. “But when we made it to the semi-finals, I was like, ‘OK, we've got a big shot at winning this thing, but we have to give it everything we've got!”

With little down time after the season ended, Arnold and Fisher joined other pros from the show, along with actor/race car driver Frankie Muniz, to star in a touring stage production, “Dancing with the Stars Live: “Light Up the Night.”

The tour, which kicked off Dec. 30 and doesn't stop moving until March 18, includes one performance in Pittsburgh on Jan. 16 at Benedum Center.

Pro dancer Witney Carson, who placed third in the television competition partnered with Muniz, also was scheduled to perform, but she dropped out of the tour due to her father-in-law's health issues, a Pittsburgh Cultural Trust spokeswoman confirmed.

The show also features professional dancers Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert and Brandon Armstrong, showcasing original pieces choreographed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and ballroom and contemporary dances from the TV show.

“We are doing the freestyle, the samba, our Disney week foxtrot and our Charleston,” Arnold says. “Jordan and I also dance in a lot of new group numbers, so that is something new and different that people haven't seen.”

Both Arnold and Fisher overcame injuries during the regular dance season.

“The biggest challenge was the semifinals because of the injuries,” she says. “I hurt my knee the day before the show and didn't know if I was going to be able to dance. On top of that, I stabbed Jordan's eye with my fingernail and he was pretty much blind during the live show. We wanted it so bad, we knew we had to rely on each other and work together and we somehow made it happen.”

Arnold says she'll be back for the spring season of “Dancing with the Stars,” which will feature a mini four-week “all athletes” edition. Her immediate plans after the live tour ends in March include attending Farber's and Slater's wedding and taking some time off for a family vacation in Mexico.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.