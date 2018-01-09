Theater Spotlight: Get to know 'One Man Dark Knight'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most local theater groups are getting ready to come back from a post-holiday/midseason break. There's still plenty to come before the seasons end this spring.

This weekend you can check out the quirky parody “One Man Dark Knight,” on Jan. 13 at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. It's written and performed by Charles Ross, who also created “One Man Star Wars” and “One Man Lord of the Rings.” Tickets are $25 to $50. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Here's what's coming up through the spring:

Actors and Artists of Fayette County: Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. “Cabaret,” Feb. 8-11. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

City Theatre Company: 1300 Bingham St., South Side. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” Jan. 20-Feb. 18; “Citizens Market,” March 3-25; “The White Chip,” April 7-May 6; “Nomad Motel,” May 12-June 3. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

Greensburg Civic Theatre: 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. “No Sex Please, We're British,” Feb. 9-11; “Bakersville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” May 4-6. Details: 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh: Benedum Center, unless otherwise noted. “Wicked,” Jan. 24-Feb. 11; “The Bodyguard,” Feb. 27-March 4; “Waitress,” March 6-11; “Rent,” March 27-April 1, Heinz Hall; Rogers + Hammerstein's “Cinderella,” May 22-27, Heinz Hall. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh CLO: “Up and Away,” Jan. 25-April 15, Cabaret Theater; “Perfect Wedding,” May 10-Aug. 12, Cabaret Theater. Details: 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

Pittsburgh Public Theater: O'Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Jan. 25-Feb. 25; “Heisenberg,” March 8-April 8; “Hamlet,” April 19-May 20; “William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” May 31-July 1. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

PICT Classical Theatre: “Jane Eyre,” April 5-28, WQED Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Ave., Oakland. 412-561-6000 or picttheatre.org

Quantum Theater: “The Hard Problem,” Oct. 27-Nov. 19, Energy Innovation Center, 1435 Bedford Ave., Strip District; “Inside Passage,” March 2-25, 2018, Provident Charter School, 1400 Troy Hill Road, Pittsburgh. quantumtheatre.com

Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg: “A Winter's Tale,” Feb. 23-March 3; “Letters to Sala,” April 6-14. setonhill.edu/campus-life/arts-events/theater-dance/

Stage Right: “Peter Pan Jr.,” Jan. 25-28, Greensburg Garden Center, and Feb. 9-10, Lamp Theatre; “Little Shop of Horrors,” Feb. 23-25, Lamp Theatre; “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

The Theatre Factory: 235 Cavitt Ave., Trafford. “Sylvia,” Feb. 15-25; “Forbidden Broadway,” April 26-May 6; “Big Fish,” July 12-22. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org