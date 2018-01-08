Cultural Trust holding auditions for the role of 'Lulu' in the 'Waitress'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Waitress," the Tony-nominated musical playing March 6-11 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of "Jenna," a waitress and expert pie baker, who dreams a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu." The character is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5 year old who appears in the production's final scene. Qualified girls should be shorter than 4-feet-2-inches and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome as well as sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 40 applicants.

Two girls will be chosen to share the role.

The local casting search will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Trust Arts Education Center, 805-807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Sign up online.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com of via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.