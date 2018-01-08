Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Cultural Trust holding auditions for the role of 'Lulu' in the 'Waitress'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces “Waitress,” the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh March 6-11. The production is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.
THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces “Waitress,” the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh March 6-11. The production is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.

Updated 10 hours ago

"Waitress," the Tony-nominated musical playing March 6-11 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of "Jenna," a waitress and expert pie baker, who dreams a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Waitress from The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Vimeo .

Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu." The character is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5 year old who appears in the production's final scene. Qualified girls should be shorter than 4-feet-2-inches and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome as well as sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 40 applicants.

Two girls will be chosen to share the role.

The local casting search will take place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Trust Arts Education Center, 805-807 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Sign up online.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com of via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.