Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Get in step at Salsa Fuego at Oakland's Twentieth Century Club

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
The seventh annual Salsa Fuego is Jan. 12-14 at Twentieth Century Club in Oakland. The event provides attendees with the opportunity to learn fast social dancing, participate in dance competitions, demonstrate team performances and receive dance instruction by noted professionals.
DAVID SANDER
The seventh annual Salsa Fuego is Jan. 12-14 at Twentieth Century Club in Oakland. The event provides attendees with the opportunity to learn fast social dancing, participate in dance competitions, demonstrate team performances and receive dance instruction by noted professionals.

Updated 2 hours ago

Show your dance moves at the seventh annual Salsa Fuego Jan. 12-14 at Twentieth Century Club in Oakland.

The event provides attendees with the opportunity to learn fast social dancing, participate in dance competitions, demonstrate team performances and receive dance instruction by noted professionals from a dozen states and Canada, including two former World Dance Champions Anya Katsevman of New York City and Darlin Garcia of Philadelphia.

The genres you can have classes in include bachata, casino rueda, cha cha, kizomba, salsa, samba and Brazilian zouk.

Salsa Fuego was founded by Nicolette Pawlowski in 2012. She directs and teaches at the Pittsburgh-based Los Sabrosos dance studio and also trains performance dance troupes. The name means “full of flavor.” The company is a member of the Pittsburgh Salsa Roundtable, a nonprofit organization that promotes salsa and Latin dancing in the area, which hosts the event that has attracted more than 400 attendees and offers 30 hours of Latin dance instruction.

Workshops include body movement and salsa, cha cha and samba as well as world champion tricks and dips, African body movement and sexy urban bachata.

Prices range from $15 to $25 for socials to $165 for an event pass.

The Twentieth Century Club is located at 4201 Bigelow Blvd. Oakland.

Details: 412-621-2353 or salsafuego.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.