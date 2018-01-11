Get in step at Salsa Fuego at Oakland's Twentieth Century Club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

9:30 p.m., Peformances (Yes! You Can Dance Opening Act)

Show your dance moves at the seventh annual Salsa Fuego Jan. 12-14 at Twentieth Century Club in Oakland.

The event provides attendees with the opportunity to learn fast social dancing, participate in dance competitions, demonstrate team performances and receive dance instruction by noted professionals from a dozen states and Canada, including two former World Dance Champions Anya Katsevman of New York City and Darlin Garcia of Philadelphia.

The genres you can have classes in include bachata, casino rueda, cha cha, kizomba, salsa, samba and Brazilian zouk.

Salsa Fuego was founded by Nicolette Pawlowski in 2012. She directs and teaches at the Pittsburgh-based Los Sabrosos dance studio and also trains performance dance troupes. The name means “full of flavor.” The company is a member of the Pittsburgh Salsa Roundtable, a nonprofit organization that promotes salsa and Latin dancing in the area, which hosts the event that has attracted more than 400 attendees and offers 30 hours of Latin dance instruction.

Workshops include body movement and salsa, cha cha and samba as well as world champion tricks and dips, African body movement and sexy urban bachata.

Prices range from $15 to $25 for socials to $165 for an event pass.

The Twentieth Century Club is located at 4201 Bigelow Blvd. Oakland.

Details: 412-621-2353 or salsafuego.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.