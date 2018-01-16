Hometown boy returns in 'Wicked' and some other tidbits

When the national touring company of “Wicked” lands in Pittsburgh for a 23-performance run Jan. 27–Feb. 10 at Benedum Center, one of the leading cast members will be back in his hometown.

Harry Bouvy, a graduate of South Park High School and theater major at the University of Pittsburgh, joined the “Wicked” tour as Dr. Dillamond in early 2017. His character is a well-educated goat and professor at Shiz University who warns Elphaba (Mary Kate Morrissey) that “Something Bad” is happening to the animals in Oz.

Bouvy says he “was hooked” with acting when he played his first role as a tin soldier in his eighth-grade Christmas play. After graduating from Pitt, he studied acting at Florida State University Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training in Sarasota.

“Since moving to New York City in the early '90s, I've had the privilege of working with brilliant actors, directors and choreographers at regional theaters all across the country” – including Pittsburgh Public and City Theatre Company, he says, “as well as off-Broadway, national tours and even a stint in Las Vegas.” Bouvy also was in the movie “The Producers” and has had television roles in “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order” and “Sex and the City.”

A few other interesting aspects of “Wicked” — the untold true story of the Witches of Oz — being presented by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as part of its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series:

• The musical had its world premiere in San Francisco in 2003, with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth portraying Elphaba and Glinda, the “bad” witch and “good witch,” respectively. In the current tour, Mary Kate Morrissey (Elphaba) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda) star as the two witches.

• The show runs two and a half hours with one intermission and is recommended for children 8 years and up due to its adult themes.

• Pittsburgh will be the first city outside of New York to offer an autism-friendly performance of “Wicked.” The discounted show at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 will be performed in a friendly, supportive environment with slight adjustments made to the production, including the reduction of any jarring sounds or strobe lights focused into the audience. The theater lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families, while trained staff and volunteers provide encouragement and assistance to patrons. For details, call Guest Services at 412-456-6666.

• A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of orchestra seats will be held for “Wicked” Jan. 24-Feb. 11. Two and a half hours before each performance, those who wish to participate in the lottery must be at the Box Office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave. Participants' names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in person at the box office, with a two-ticket-per-person limit. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets. There is no lottery for the Feb 3 matinee.

• The name Elphaba in the show is a name created from the initials of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” book author, L. Frank Baum, according to Imdb.com.

• With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” an alternative version of the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel.

• A movie adaptation of “Wicked” is scheduled to be released in December 2019 by Universal, according to Variety. Stephen Daldry reportedly will direct and Marc Platt will produce the movie, for which a cast has not yet been announced. The musical's book writer Winnie Holzman and lyricist-composer Stephen Schwartz will co-write the script.

• After the 2015 Academy Awards, according to Imdb.com, Anna Kendrick, rumoured to be a possible contender for the role of Elphaba, posted a photo of herself on Instagram saying she was flying out to Atlanta to film an undisclosed project, with the hashtag “No Rest For The Wicked.”

• Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is teaming up with two downtown restaurants, Lidia's and Revel, to offer “Wicked” dinner and show packages with special menus before performances on Jan. 24, 31 and Feb. 7 (Lidia's) and Jan. 24, 30 and Feb. 9 (Revel). Dinner packages do not include show tickets. Details are at trustarts.org.

• The original Broadway production of “Wicked” has won three Tony Awards and is the 10th longest-running Broadway play of all time, grossing more than $1 billion at the box office, according to Forbes. “Wicked” is the third musical in American history to reach a 10 digit-long earning total, joining “The Lion King” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.