Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

New City Theatre production shines with humanity

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Keith Randolph Smith stars in the upcoming City Theatre presentation of 'The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,' a one-man drama being staged at the Pittsburgh theater Jan. 20 through Feb. 18.
Submitted
Keith Randolph Smith stars in the upcoming City Theatre presentation of 'The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,' a one-man drama being staged at the Pittsburgh theater Jan. 20 through Feb. 18.

Updated 9 hours ago

A missing gay teenager, a small town detective and the community who help him uncover the truth is the story "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" will tell in Pittsburgh's City Theatre 's one-man drama, being staged Jan. 20-Feb. 18.

Written by James Lecesne, actor, author, screenwriter, and LGBT rights activist, the play stars Keith Randolph Smith as detective Chuck DeSantis, who recalls for the audience Leonard Pelkey's disappearance.

The presentation is part of City Theatre's ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement with partnerships and outreach specific to the play's issues, according to a release.

Pelkey's character is a 14-year-old boy "marooned" in a quiet Jersey shore town. While determined to "live life out loud," according to a release, the teen suddenly vanishes.

Online reviews of earlier performances point to Pelkey's tendency toward flamboyance as potentially contributing to his disappearance. Characters also depict a growing cultural trend of compassion and acceptance for those identifying as gay, reviews note.

Smith's character, with the assistance of some colorful locals, takes on the case of a story that ultimately uses warmth and humor to demonstrate how one person can lift up a community.

The show is led by an all-female and transgender design team, and City Theatre is collaborating with Dreams of Hope to include LGBTQA youth both in the creative and behind the scenes processes.

According to a release, students are working with scenic designer Britton Mauk and theater staff to curate, design and produce the production's props and photography.

City Theatre will host and donate a benefit evening for the Dakota James Foundation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The event includes a reception, silent auction, and a private invitation to the play's final dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Visit the Dakota James Foundation for ticket information.

The foundation was established by the family of a young man who went missing from Downtown Pittsburgh in 2017 and whose body was later found in the Ohio River.

Its mission is to ensure public safety through improved surveillance, police procedures and cooperation and support for families of missing persons.

Foundation representatives will host a post-show forum following a "pay what you want" performance at 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.