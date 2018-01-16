New City Theatre production shines with humanity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $38-$48, $15 for those under 30 and $24 for ages 62 and up

A missing gay teenager, a small town detective and the community who help him uncover the truth is the story "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" will tell in Pittsburgh's City Theatre 's one-man drama, being staged Jan. 20-Feb. 18.

Written by James Lecesne, actor, author, screenwriter, and LGBT rights activist, the play stars Keith Randolph Smith as detective Chuck DeSantis, who recalls for the audience Leonard Pelkey's disappearance.

The presentation is part of City Theatre's ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement with partnerships and outreach specific to the play's issues, according to a release.

Pelkey's character is a 14-year-old boy "marooned" in a quiet Jersey shore town. While determined to "live life out loud," according to a release, the teen suddenly vanishes.

City Theatre is kicking off the new year with THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY by @JLecesne ! Performances for this radiant small-town whodunit begin Jan. 20.

Online reviews of earlier performances point to Pelkey's tendency toward flamboyance as potentially contributing to his disappearance. Characters also depict a growing cultural trend of compassion and acceptance for those identifying as gay, reviews note.

Smith's character, with the assistance of some colorful locals, takes on the case of a story that ultimately uses warmth and humor to demonstrate how one person can lift up a community.

The show is led by an all-female and transgender design team, and City Theatre is collaborating with Dreams of Hope to include LGBTQA youth both in the creative and behind the scenes processes.

According to a release, students are working with scenic designer Britton Mauk and theater staff to curate, design and produce the production's props and photography.

City Theatre will host and donate a benefit evening for the Dakota James Foundation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The event includes a reception, silent auction, and a private invitation to the play's final dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Visit the Dakota James Foundation for ticket information.

The foundation was established by the family of a young man who went missing from Downtown Pittsburgh in 2017 and whose body was later found in the Ohio River.

Its mission is to ensure public safety through improved surveillance, police procedures and cooperation and support for families of missing persons.

Foundation representatives will host a post-show forum following a "pay what you want" performance at 1 p.m. Feb. 3.

