Theater

Feeling lucky? Win tickets day of to a performance of 'Wicked' at the Benedum Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda and the North American Touring Company of 'Wicked' Jan. 24-Feb. 11 at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
Joan Marcus
Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda and the North American Touring Company of 'Wicked' Jan. 24-Feb. 11 at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.

Updated 13 hours ago

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of orchestra seats will be held for "Wicked," which is returning to Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh with performances from Jan. 24-Feb. 11.

Two-and-one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave., will have their names placed in a lottery drum. Thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for the seats at $25 each, cash only. There is a limit of two tickets per person. Participants must have a valid photo identification.

The lottery is not occurring for the 2 p.m. Feb. 3 autism-friendly performance.

The surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, "Wicked" tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other's lives for good made "Wicked" one of the world's most popular musicals.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

