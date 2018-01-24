'Peter Pan Jr.' production is lesson in logistics
Stage Right Artistic Director Tony Marino is going to need a lot of pixie dust when 76 students representing some 15 Westmoreland County schools and home school students perform multi-cast roles in six performances of “Peter Pan Jr.” between two local stages – Jan. 26-28 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center and Feb. 9-11 at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin.
Stage Right's student theater company is presenting the tale of Peter Pan and his adventures facing the villain Capt. Hook and his crew of pirates, an Indian tribe and a ticking crocodile in the musical featuring the popular songs, “I'm Flying,” “I've Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Never Never Land.”
“Working on this show with any cast is fun; working on it with kids is even better,” Marino says. “The whole point of this story is that it's an adventure that takes place in what could be the imagination of a child.”
Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.