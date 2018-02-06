Greensburg Civic Theatre's spicy farce is perfect date night fare

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Civic Theatre offers a spicy Valentine's treat with its production of the Anthony Marriott/Alistair Foot farce, “No Sex Please, We're British,” Feb. 9 to 11 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center.

Andy Hayes of Greensburg and Becca Mitchell of Latrobe play Peter and Frances Hunter, a husband and wife who fall victim to a mail-order mistake when she innocently orders some Scandinavian glassware and starts receiving a flood of Scandinavian pornography.

Racy photos, books, films and eventually real-life girls show up at the couple's apartment above the bank where Peter is the assistant manager. He tries to figure out a plan to get rid of the unwanted deliveries, but the situation spins out of control when his mother and boss — in addition to a police superintendent, a bank inspector and a confused friend — get involved.

“The situation for our poor main characters escalates further and further into absurdity, and they are pushed to their limits to try and stem the ever-growing tide of sexually explicit materials,” Hayes says. “Theater-goers will get plenty of laughs to help them forget about this awful winter we've been having.”

“It's perfect for a Valentine's date with your special someone or a day out with your friends,” Mitchell says.

Shiri Goldis of Pittsburgh is directing her first farce.

“Each show has its own unique demands and ‘No Sex Please, We're British' introduced me to the stylized world of farce and how to maneuver within it,” she says.

The cast also includes Craig Soich and Pamela Lee of Murrysville, Adam Wainwright of Pittsburgh, John Henry Steelman of Indiana, Shannon Riley, John Paul Ritchey and Rebecca Ziegler-Shirey of Greensburg and Alicia DiPaolo of Irwin, who also is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.